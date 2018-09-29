Before Sen. Jeff Flake caved to — um, compromised with — Democrats to demand the FBI investigate Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Jeff Merkley put on some great political theater by seeking an injunction to delay any final vote on Kavanaugh, arguing that his constitutional duty to advise and consent on nominees was being obstructed.

Even now that there’ll be a limited FBI investigation, Merkley is somehow arguing that Republicans “rushing” the process is demonstrating why women who survive sexual abuse don’t come forward.

This is precisely why women don’t report sexual assault. Senate Republicans: by rushing this vote, you are sending a horrific message to survivors all across America that their voices don’t matter; that the trauma they have endured doesn’t matter. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 29, 2018

Since Chairman Chuck Grassley isn’t here at the moment, we’ll remind Merkley that Sen. Dianne Feinstein sat on a woman’s allegations of sexual assault for six weeks, dropping them only when Kavanaugh had passed his initial confirmation hearings with the support of a majority of the Senate.

Wouldn’t withholding a credible allegation of sexual assault for six weeks show women that their voices don’t matter (unless politically expedient)? That investigation into the claims that Democrats demanded could have begun then and there.

@SenJeffMerkley, while I agree with you, this is also exactly why a lot of Americans do not trust politicians, sitting on the allegations for months to in effect get political cookie points was not in the best interest of Dr Ford specifically and sex assault victims on a whole — Anthony WILLIAMS (@Tourrep) September 29, 2018

Further to this is why you and fellow Dems and Republicans have not held Sen Feinstein to task. — Anthony WILLIAMS (@Tourrep) September 29, 2018

No Jeff. Turning any thing that you can into a political pawn like the democrats did with Dr. Ford's letter is a reason people don't come forward. — Bulzeye (@bulzeye11) September 29, 2018

By withholding the information about Dr Ford and failing to turn it over to the FBI in a timely matter proves that the Democrats didn't care about her, only cared about discrediting the Judge. Making a political pawn is why women wouldn't come forward. — McLain to DC in 2020 (@Nick_McLain_) September 29, 2018

Ford was outed by Feinstein or her hand picked lawyers. Only a fool would trust a public official with confidential information in the future, and there is not a “fake feminist” out there that cares even a little! This is precisely why victims do not come forward !! Ponderous — Gene Dennen (@GeneDennen) September 29, 2018

The reason women don't report abuse is because it's not believed. It's not believed because allegations have for too long been used for political and unethical purposes. — casey schmeuller (@caseyschmeuller) September 29, 2018

Has it ever occurred to you that there are survivors out there who don’t want to be made into pawns for your cause? Maybe they don’t want other lives shattered to make up for what they went through. Maybe they just want to be able to deal with “their truth” in their own way. https://t.co/jNkaTbZOI9 — Cheryl (@cherylnovak19) September 29, 2018

By calling everyone survivors you are saying that no proof is needed. Might as well get rid of the courts and just throw people in jails based on the allegation. — charles rigney (@CharlesCrigney1) September 29, 2018

You are running a witch trial — TranShockley (@Tran_Shockley) September 29, 2018

You don't care about voices being heard, you only care about votes. — Travtothefuture (@Travtothefuture) September 29, 2018

They gave her time and are now gonna perform an “investigation” on a 36 year old cold case. How much time did Juanita Broderick get? Does Keith Ellison’s accusers voice matter? You are all political hacks who can’t do anything based on morality but instead follow ur corp masters — Token The Green (@token_green) September 29, 2018

The message that should be recieved is ensure you press charges immediately and accurately. Ensuring no one else is hurt by the same person and proving your intentions are, unquestionably, to seek justice. — Michael Smith (@Michael88492058) September 29, 2018

STOP THE CIRCUS AND VOTE ON KAVANAUGH — craig (@craig45178923) September 29, 2018

To be honest, we believe there are a lot of reasons victims of sexual abuse don’t come forward or report the crimes; however, we don’t think the GOP “rushing” a vote after delaying it until Ford could appear and give her sworn testimony isn’t one of them.

