We’re sort of reminded about that warning in “Ghostbusters” about crossing the streams — what is going to happen to Twitter now that celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti and celebrity activist Alyssa Milano are in each others’ mentions?

Last we checked, Avenatti was pissed and writing angry emails to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which seemed to be ignoring his demand that the committee invite his client, Julie Swetnick, to give sworn testimony before the committee before there could be a vote on Kavanaugh.

He also demanded earlier this week that the FBI begin an immediate investigation into Swetnick’s allegations — which, by the way, did not actually allege sexual assault on Brett Kavanaugh’s part; only that he was present at parties where gang rapes were routinely going on.

It seems now that Milano and Avenatti are corresponding somehow, and Milano reports Saturday that the FBI still hasn’t gotten back to Avenatti.

Just wait until Avenatti is sworn in as President of the United States in 2021 — then we’ll see some action by the FBI.

We think we all know the answer to that one.

Avenatti’s threatened to file criminal charges against Kavanaugh … which we haven’t seen happen yet, curiously.

