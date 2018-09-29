We’re sort of reminded about that warning in “Ghostbusters” about crossing the streams — what is going to happen to Twitter now that celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti and celebrity activist Alyssa Milano are in each others’ mentions?

Last we checked, Avenatti was pissed and writing angry emails to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which seemed to be ignoring his demand that the committee invite his client, Julie Swetnick, to give sworn testimony before the committee before there could be a vote on Kavanaugh.

He also demanded earlier this week that the FBI begin an immediate investigation into Swetnick’s allegations — which, by the way, did not actually allege sexual assault on Brett Kavanaugh’s part; only that he was present at parties where gang rapes were routinely going on.

It seems now that Milano and Avenatti are corresponding somehow, and Milano reports Saturday that the FBI still hasn’t gotten back to Avenatti.

It’s was just confirmed to me by @MichaelAvenatti that the @FBI has NOT yet reached out to him about his client Julie Swetnick. They have reached out to Deborah Ramirez and her representatives. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 29, 2018

Just wait until Avenatti is sworn in as President of the United States in 2021 — then we’ll see some action by the FBI.

Is this the lady who was an adult at gang rape parties with teenagers? Parties she continued to attend. I'm thinking the FBI isn't buying her story. https://t.co/bZJmzqnVd0 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 29, 2018

I'm thinking the FBI should be investigating this woman who was an adult attending High School parties were these supposed gang rapes were going on https://t.co/IcSYiQ4Ss3 — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) September 29, 2018

Maybe they're trying to find an agent that won't laugh his ass off during an interview with the Alex Jones of the Left. https://t.co/vTupcmKvxS — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) September 29, 2018

maybe they see the creepy porn lawyer's client as a nutjob? https://t.co/itUHLe6dfB — SyVyN11-The man, The Myth, THE LEGEND! (@syvyn11) September 29, 2018

Because Avenatti is a disreputable punt, and his "client' (PR client) was an adult who says she was at parties where minor were raped, and did nothing. https://t.co/IwHLLywn25 — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 29, 2018

He should know he can call any field office. https://t.co/4v9y09kSfz — ann simon (@ann__simon) September 29, 2018

Is he serious? Ms Swetnick can reach out to them at any time. Sooner rather than later. https://t.co/UrxLXSb9W2 — Donna McMahon (@Oooooo_Donna) September 29, 2018

If the FBI does investigate and finds nothing. Will you apologize to Kavanaugh? Or will you continue to attack him? https://t.co/PHAZ46AxRf — Luis Esparza (@pjmexihero) September 29, 2018

We think we all know the answer to that one.

So accusers want to control the manner the Senate hears their allegations. Then they want to insist on an FBI investigation without filing criminal complaints. And now they want to dictate the course of the investigation. When is it enough for these people? Subversion of justice? https://t.co/m5qsibfYPf — Adam ⚔🇺🇸⚔ (@asawyer391) September 29, 2018

Avenatti’s threatened to file criminal charges against Kavanaugh … which we haven’t seen happen yet, curiously.

Once the FBI comes back with nothing, and Kavanaugh is confirmed, what will your complaint be? https://t.co/YSg8buYDjt — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) September 29, 2018

I'm glad they're not wasting time on obvious bullshit https://t.co/5vFCy0IeF8 — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) September 29, 2018

Good. She wasn't bringing any allegations of any merit anyway. https://t.co/MeeywBOCOb — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) September 29, 2018

The FBI probably takes Michael Avenatti as seriously as we do you. https://t.co/AT9bqPN7xS — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 29, 2018

