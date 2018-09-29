The Washington Examiner is reporting Saturday that a Catholic University dean has been suspended for the remainder of the semester after posting tweets that allegedly cast doubt on the sexual assault accusations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

He also reportedly deleted his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

So what did Will Rainford say? Well, he questioned why Michael Avenatti’s client Julie Swetnick, who would have been a college student at the time, would have been attending high school parties at which she claims druggings and gang rapes were a ritual occurrence:

Catholic University official suspended over tweet questioning Kavanaugh accuser https://t.co/TjTRWwfgAZ Deleted tweet pictured Now think of all the things said by college officials and professors, especially about conservatives, that never led to any suspensions pic.twitter.com/jUb3bE62Q5 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 29, 2018

Catholic U. dean suspended after comment that ‘degraded’ a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault https://t.co/oM2ol7B3Mf — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 29, 2018

Over 40 @CatholicUniv Graduate Social Work Students Plan Protest https://t.co/Bowjn28NM6 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 29, 2018

Rainford is a dean of the university’s social work school, where 40 graduate students walked out in protest.

University president John Garvey issued a lengthy statement on Rainford’s suspension, which read in part:

Over the past few days I have heard from numerous professors, alumni, and students of the National Catholic School of Social Service who are concerned with a series of tweets written by Dean Will Rainford. The tweets called into question the validity of some accusations of sexual assault made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Of deepest concern to me is that they demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to the victim. The Catholic University of America has no position on the Kavanagh matter. But let there be no doubt that our University, and particularly our National Catholic School of Social Service, has a special concern for every victim and survivor of sexual assault.

Wait…are you saying that this is the tweet that got him suspended? — ‘merica (@MericaBB) September 29, 2018

Why the hell would you be suspended for that? Liberals don't like free speech. — SailorDan_Tweets (@SailorDanTweets) September 29, 2018

This is why Catholicism is dying.

They eliminate all the thoughtful, strong leaders and harbor pedophiles and closet cases. — SOCIALdirector (@TOProject) September 29, 2018

The tweet is Right on the money though — Tiamat (@ameeniis) September 29, 2018

He's not wrong. — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) September 29, 2018

Political correctness is truly a disease, and it has turned into an epidemic when a Catholic school dean cannot make a perfectly factual comment. https://t.co/7ibW1tbRg9 — politicaljunkie (@nhssabine) September 29, 2018

And complacent if true. She was an adult and not only went back also didn't report. It's so far fetched I don't believe any of it. — sharon hayman (@sharonhayman3) September 29, 2018

Yeah creepy porn lawyer didn't think his story thru — Mary Jo Miller (@mjmiller39) September 29, 2018

Hey @MichaelAvenatti did you advise your client that if this did happen, she might be the one in trouble? — Clay Prieto (@clay_prieto) September 29, 2018

We need an investigation into her background. She may have committed a crime. — Rita Perrella MD (@RitaPerrella1) September 29, 2018

I'm so old..

I remember when we had free speech. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) September 29, 2018

Don’t step outta line 😡 — eric powell (@ericpowell1) September 29, 2018

Big surprise. The howling mob seems unappeased. They still want the heretic driven from their midst.https://t.co/kbWqKyl5j9 — Scott Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) September 29, 2018

They are moving the "don't blame the victim" premise forward so it is not possible to even question a woman who says a sexual incident happened. Dangerous ground we are on. — Donna Diorio (@DonnaDiorio) September 29, 2018

Related: