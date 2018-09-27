There’s one thing you’ve got to say for Democrats, and that is they always fall into lockstep the second the talking points are sent out. Even though the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh under oath sitting right in front of them, they keep on asking him why he, the accused, doesn’t demand an FBI investigation into an alleged sexual assault somewhere the alleged victim can’t even remember and who those she claimed to be there all deny it.

As Twitchy reported, a grandstanding Sen. Dick Durbin badgered Kavanaugh to call for an FBI investigation on the spot, and he actually called for the confirmation process to be halted until that FBI investigation had been completed. (Sen. Chuck Grassley shot that down.)

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro lays out the Democrats’ strategy:

"Why won't you ask the FBI to delay your confirmation vote based on allegations you say are complete nonsense in order to give Democrats time to push off your nomination beyond the election, thus surrendering your nomination?" — Democrats to Kavanaugh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2018

But will the blind sheep that follow them even notice their exposed cards? They just played them out there…the whole goal to their whole circus. — LS (@Lstewart312) September 27, 2018

The Washington Examiner’s Philip Klein is also calling B.S. on the Democrats’ insistence on an FBI investigation.

The FBI line of questioning is so phony. Kavanaugh said he is open to whatever the committee decides and will answer questions in whatever format they want. Since when does the accused determine the nature of the investigation? — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 27, 2018

Every single one of them has brought it up. Every. One. — Anonymous Source (@MattWilliams06) September 27, 2018

Since when does the accuser get to determine the nature of the investigation? That is exactly what Ford has been doing from day 1!!!! — Jan Zellow (@MimiZellow) September 27, 2018

And don’t forget that Sen. Dianne Feinstein turned over Christine Blasey Ford’s letter to the authorities, and the FBI passed on an investigation and slipped the letter into Kavanaugh’s background file.

The FBI was given this by Feinstein. What do they investigate? No place given, no date, no time, and only witnesses all deny unequivocally that it never happened. — Todd H (@Todd_H_225) September 27, 2018

And now Sen. Chris Coons is asking for a one-week delay for an FBI investigation — it’s not going to happen; it’s not their job or jurisdiction.

Can the Republicans just roll out the video of Biden from 1991 on the FBI and play it each time a Demo brings up FBI!!!! — Laura J (@LauraJS01092808) September 27, 2018

We noticed that Kavanaugh quoted Sen. Joe Biden from 1991: the FBI does not reach conclusions — and Durbin and all the rest of them know it.

Related: