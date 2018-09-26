We know there has been a lot of back-and-forth when it comes to letters of support for both SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accusers, but it all started with a letter of support from 65 women who actually knew Kavanaugh in high school and from there moved onto petitions in support of his accuser that anyone could sign, whether they went to school with Kavanaugh or not.

Jennifer Jacobs reports Wednesday that the White House has released a statement saying that more than 60 men and women who knew Kavanaugh in high school signed a letter to the Judiciary Committee refuting the accusations put forth Wednesday by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti.

NEW White House statement: “In under six hours today, over 60 men women who attended Georgetown Prep or sister schools that knew Brett Kavanaugh well during his time in high school signed a letter to directly refute the allegations released earlier today by Michael Avenatti.“ pic.twitter.com/axPGIq2YGR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 26, 2018

“In the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall ever having met someone named Julie Swetnick,” they write, in addition to called the allegations against him “reprehensible.”

Suffice to say that Kavanaugh’s critics aren’t buying any of it.

This is pointless, but there are people who initially signed the first letter but now want an investigation — @SiddiqRex (@SiddiqRex) September 26, 2018

62 of the 65 in the original letter recanted. — Christine (@spottedTB) September 26, 2018

Not true: a Politico reporter contacted “many” of the signatories, only got in contact with four of them, and none of them retracted her support; two defended him and two “declined to comment.” Most of the women contacted didn’t respond to Politico’s request for comment. So that’s a myth started by a misleading headline.

Under oath? Did the FBI vet them? — Danielle Sullivan (@Danie25) September 26, 2018

Only 60? Thousands of people would have vouched for Bill Cosby too. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 26, 2018

Futile attempt to distract….these women can do nothing or say nothing that will refute allegations of sexual abuse on the part of Brett Kavanaugh. That is not how the process works. There are 1000s of people that still stand by Bill Cosby, as well. — Michael (@MCSResist) September 26, 2018

Again with the Bill Cosby comparisons. Does it matter to anybody that Cosby was tried and convicted after evidence was presented in court?

Did they get assaulted or raped? People don't go around broadcasting their sexual assaults, so I am sure there are lots of people that thought he was "nice". — DD. (@DennisDifranco) September 26, 2018

They keep saying he is a good man but I suspect the opposite. Kavanaugh is adding up to be a drunkard and rapist. — Taylor Clayton Hunt (@TaylorClaytonH2) September 26, 2018

Put then all under oath and let’s see what they say then. — Jaxx (@ConradMorgan23) September 26, 2018

By all means — we’re still waiting for Kavanaugh’s first accuser to testify under oath.

At this point, character witnesses are all we have. There are no actual witnesses or evidence. What do you expect to be done? — Quintessential1 (@QDog1968) September 26, 2018

They never even met Swetnick…. But she went to 10 parties? This woman is clearly lying — Cat Among Pigeons (@SadiqShami) September 26, 2018

Meghan McCaleb, who was one of the two women who told Politico she stood by her letter, has also weighed in:

Kav HS friend Meghan McCaleb: “This claim is absolutely false and absurd. We never hung out with anyone from Gaithersburg High School, there was never any drug use at our parties, and the fact that she is coming out and saying that is such an insult to Brett and to all of us." — Keith Appell (@keithcrc) September 26, 2018

Avenatti’s working the cable news channels pretty hard today; we’ll see if he makes any headway with his “100 percent credible” client.

