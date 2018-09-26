We know there has been a lot of back-and-forth when it comes to letters of support for both SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accusers, but it all started with a letter of support from 65 women who actually knew Kavanaugh in high school and from there moved onto petitions in support of his accuser that anyone could sign, whether they went to school with Kavanaugh or not.

Jennifer Jacobs reports Wednesday that the White House has released a statement saying that more than 60 men and women who knew Kavanaugh in high school signed a letter to the Judiciary Committee refuting the accusations put forth Wednesday by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“In the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall ever having met someone named Julie Swetnick,” they write, in addition to called the allegations against him “reprehensible.”

Suffice to say that Kavanaugh’s critics aren’t buying any of it.

Not true: a Politico reporter contacted “many” of the signatories, only got in contact with four of them, and none of them retracted her support; two defended him and two “declined to comment.” Most of the women contacted didn’t respond to Politico’s request for comment. So that’s a myth started by a misleading headline.

Trending

Again with the Bill Cosby comparisons. Does it matter to anybody that Cosby was tried and convicted after evidence was presented in court?

By all means — we’re still waiting for Kavanaugh’s first accuser to testify under oath.

Meghan McCaleb, who was one of the two women who told Politico she stood by her letter, has also weighed in:

Avenatti’s working the cable news channels pretty hard today; we’ll see if he makes any headway with his “100 percent credible” client.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett Kavanaughclassmatesdenialgang rapeletterMIchael AvenattiSenate JudiciaryWhite House