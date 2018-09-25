Remember a few days ago when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that anything and everything equated to silencing Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford? We do.

Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her. Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her. And pushing through Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is silencing her. https://t.co/VCUcp9C28y — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 20, 2018

Yeah, whatever. Ford is scheduled to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is expressing her outrage that the GOP would schedule a vote before Ford had been heard.

No, not that there’d be a vote before Ford had testified; she’s incensed that Sen. Chuck Grassley would schedule a vote Friday even though no one knew what Ford was going to say Thursday.

So not only has Ford held up the process; Feinstein is saying there shouldn’t even be a vote scheduled until Ford testifies.

But — theoretically — suppose Ford on Thursday presents incontrovertible evidence that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh back in high school; would DiFi oppose a Friday vote then?

FEINSTEIN: “For Republicans to schedule a Friday vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, two days before Dr. Blasey Ford has had a chance to tell her story, is outrageous.” pic.twitter.com/4udV0v3iXp — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

Feinstein: First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote. It’s clear to me that Republicans don’t want this to be a fair process. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2018

Sorry to belabor the point, but the committee will hear from Ford on Thursday (if she shows up) and the vote will be held Friday, so the whole claim that “Republicans don’t even need to hear from her before they move ahead with a vote” is really disingenuous.

Gosh, @SenFeinstein. I guess sitting your fat ass on that letter for 6 weeks wasn't such a good idea after all. https://t.co/TrEgAkkb5J — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 25, 2018

Oh get a grip! The Senate has bent over backwards trying to accommodate this woman. IMO she never intended to testify. Either way, it was time to cut bait and move on. Judge Kavanaugh deserves the vote. — Donna Kahler (@kahler_donna) September 25, 2018

Pulling the rabbit out of ur 🎩👒was worse and that rabbit NOT doing any tricks for u in DC😝 — Cheryl Covey (@ceecee0808) September 25, 2018

This can’t possibly be a serious statement — Joey Jewell (@joedjewell) September 25, 2018

It’s as if she doesn’t know the rules and is pretending to be obtuse — JAC (@michcusejoe5) September 26, 2018

No, Frankenstein. Obtaining potentially disqualifing info and sitting on it for 2 months is outrageous. Never ever mentioning it, even in private is outrageous.

The fact that you still sit in the Senate is AN OUTRAGE! — DBee (@DavidBe218) September 25, 2018

Oh, and Spartacus is pissed off too; the memo has gone out, apparently.

By scheduling a vote on Judge Kavanaugh before Dr. Ford has even testified, Senate Republican leaders are saying loud and clear: they don’t care what she says. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/nPXdtSRJ1y — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 26, 2018

Here’s Grassley’s decision to move ahead with a vote Friday — after they’ve heard from Ford.

Grassley to Feinstein: After protracted negotiations with Dr. Ford's attorneys, during which we postponed the hearing we had originally scheduled, Dr. Ford's attorneys agreed to a hearing this Thursday. There is no reason to delay the hearing any further. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2018

Thank you @ChuckGrassley. You have done everything possible to be fair. — Brenda (@CBiggerPic) September 25, 2018

Dr. Ford will be a no show. She and her team have no intention of testifying. More stall! It is obvious that BK is innocent. It is obvious that the allegations are a political assasination. It is time to call for the end to this unfair and immoral political assasination. Vote! — David Mitch (@DavidMitch125) September 25, 2018

Never gonna show — Blondie (@1meBlondie) September 25, 2018

Just have the vote Thursday when Ford doesn’t show — LynneFrame (@LynneFrame) September 25, 2018

My bet is Dr Ford says she is sick and tries to delay hearing for another week. — Blaise Walker (@blaise1w) September 25, 2018

Something tells me this woman will not be showing up on Thursday. — Scott Peters (@IndyScott485) September 26, 2018

Does anyone know if she's on the road yet? Because ya know since she is afraid to fly and is driving from California, she should be well on her way by now. Right? — Dina Hill (@AdinaHill) September 26, 2018

Finally some balls — DREG OF SOCIETY (@CraigJe56328767) September 25, 2018

