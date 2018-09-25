Remember a few days ago when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that anything and everything equated to silencing Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford? We do.

Yeah, whatever. Ford is scheduled to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is expressing her outrage that the GOP would schedule a vote before Ford had been heard.

No, not that there’d be a vote before Ford had testified; she’s incensed that Sen. Chuck Grassley would schedule a vote Friday even though no one knew what Ford was going to say Thursday.

So not only has Ford held up the process; Feinstein is saying there shouldn’t even be a vote scheduled until Ford testifies.

But — theoretically — suppose Ford on Thursday presents incontrovertible evidence that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh back in high school; would DiFi oppose a Friday vote then?

Sorry to belabor the point, but the committee will hear from Ford on Thursday (if she shows up) and the vote will be held Friday, so the whole claim that “Republicans don’t even need to hear from her before they move ahead with a vote” is really disingenuous.

Oh, and Spartacus is pissed off too; the memo has gone out, apparently.

Here’s Grassley’s decision to move ahead with a vote Friday — after they’ve heard from Ford.

