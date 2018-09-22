Again, we try to avoid doing posts on Twiter randos and stick to the blue-check brigade, but once in a while a tweet just takes off and you can’t help but ignore it. We’re not encouraging our readers to pile on; we just can’t resist a woke kid anecdote.

This one was a response to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who appears to be targeting the wrong person for the way this whole Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford circus is playing out — maybe have a word with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who sat on the accusations since July and then leaked them to the press after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings had been completed.

So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2018

Here’s where we get a variation on Sen. Mazie Hirono’s assessment that questioning Ford would be tantamount to “re-victimizing” her, assuming she’d been victimized in the first place — her sworn testimony would go a long way toward answering that question.

I broke down in tears to my daughter and I said, "They are assaulting her all over again. And they fucking know what they are doing and how difficult they are making it on her." My 14yo daughter who never swears said, "They are craven, hateful old bastards who want power." — Judith Fetrow-Smith (@fetrow_judith) September 22, 2018

That’s one woke 14-year-old.

That's BS. This is a country of laws. It's not about broken hearts and overly sensitive emotions if things don't go your way. — Triangle Hokie (@HokieTed) September 22, 2018

You should use this to teach your daughter how our judicial system works. — David Maul (@Conserva_Dave) September 22, 2018

I was sexually assaulted 12 years ago. That being said the accused has the right to face their accuser. Also the prosecutor goes first and then the defense. That has been our legal system for hundreds of years. She should testify with him present as Dr Anta Hill. — Azodiac (@Azodiac) September 22, 2018

If this hysteria, lack of reason and bullying is what progressive *justice* and feminism means, I’m on the side of #ThePatriarchy — STurby (@SaintCityDesign) September 22, 2018

Are you saying we just ignore her, confirm Kavanaugh, and then pick up the conversation when she's ready to talk? — Wes Ganobcik ™ (@ganobleberries) September 22, 2018

We thought it was pretty generous of Sen. Chuck Grassley to agree to fly staffers out to California to interview Ford at her convenience if that would help.

Ah, the always entertaining my woke child all broken up over something a conservative does tweet. And, as a nice added twist, the allegedly woke 14 year old has a potty mouth. Or maybe she just swears when she gets all woke and stuff. Dear Lord. — Mike (@Chi_Mike) September 22, 2018

My 5 year old said the same thing. — Mark Buyck III (@PashMb3) September 22, 2018

My woke five year old son came over and sat on my lap this morning, took a sip of my coffee, turned and looked at me and said 'Some crazy bitch is going to destroy my life, right, Dad?' I could do nothing but hold him as we sobbed. — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) September 22, 2018

Oh wait, you’re serious!? — President Camacho (@BrawndoLabs) September 22, 2018

The danger of raising such an incredibly woke kid, of course, is that people are going to have doubts about their precocious statements.

And then the audience clapped and Obama gave her a peace medal..

Because pic.twitter.com/34qumWeDns — 👽Penny (@LumpyFetus) September 22, 2018

Yeah that never happened. — Eric Pickle (@cepickle) September 22, 2018

This never happened. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 22, 2018

T

h

i

s D

i

d

n

'

t H

a

p

p

e

n

. https://t.co/dDMrBw8QEe — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) September 22, 2018

Judith, did you do this over @keithellison ‘s victims since he’s still running for a powerful seat? Oh wait, I forgot. He’s a Dem. he gets a pass with you. — Deplorably Correct (@Susaninokc) September 22, 2018

Related: