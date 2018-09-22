Again, we try to avoid doing posts on Twiter randos and stick to the blue-check brigade, but once in a while a tweet just takes off and you can’t help but ignore it. We’re not encouraging our readers to pile on; we just can’t resist a woke kid anecdote.

This one was a response to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who appears to be targeting the wrong person for the way this whole Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford circus is playing out — maybe have a word with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who sat on the accusations since July and then leaked them to the press after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings had been completed.

Here’s where we get a variation on Sen. Mazie Hirono’s assessment that questioning Ford would be tantamount to “re-victimizing” her, assuming she’d been victimized in the first place — her sworn testimony would go a long way toward answering that question.

That’s one woke 14-year-old.

Trending

We thought it was pretty generous of Sen. Chuck Grassley to agree to fly staffers out to California to interview Ford at her convenience if that would help.

The danger of raising such an incredibly woke kid, of course, is that people are going to have doubts about their precocious statements.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChris HayesChristine Blasey Fordcraven bastardsincredibly woke kid