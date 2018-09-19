Does Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii know anything about due process? Just yesterday, she was telling “the men of this country” to “shut up and just step up and do the right thing,” which, to us, would be to invite Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to give her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee — something her lawyer on Monday said she was anxious to do, before backtracking on Tuesday and demanding an FBI investigation of her claims.

On Wednesday, Hirono doubled down on her claim that the GOP senators on the committee would be “re-victimizing” Ford — assuming of course that her story is true — by asking her to testify.

Mediaite has the video.

Democratic Senator Hirono: GOP are 'Re-Victimizing' Christine Forde In Asking Her to Testify https://t.co/HzHqpInYM7 pic.twitter.com/KS8u8p0tUt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 19, 2018

“I am totally disappointed that all of these people who have come forward to say we should hear from her and now that she is expected a modicum of fairness so she’s not re-victimized are now saying ‘if she doesn’t want to testify, we should just go ahead,’” Hirono told CNN’s “New Day.”

Again, wasn’t her lawyer just two days ago telling the media how anxious her client was to tell her story? Didn’t she offer her story (or what she remembered of it) to The Washington Post? So how do we get her story without re-victimizing her? And no, there were never plans to have her in a room with Kavanaugh, despite hysterical reports to the contrary.

Instead, let's just listen and believe because that's totally how our justice system should work. Oh yeah, and men are sexist pigs who rape all the time. https://t.co/bpvYSOeuJg — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 19, 2018

Hate to break it to her, but that is NOT how the justice system works in this country. As a Senator, she ought to know that. If she doesn't, find a new career. — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) September 19, 2018

I can't believe that you are actually a Senator with a comment like that. She now just wants to ruin Judge Kavanaugh's career. He deserves at least to be able to confront his accuser. According to you she's truthful because she's a woman no need to repeat her claim. Thats BS! — Joe Twomey (@joe_socket2me) September 19, 2018

What a ridiculous thing to say. She is being given the opportunity to tell her story. Hearing a serious accusation and then saying "yeah that's true we don't need to hear anything else kbye" is not how the world works. Let her tell her story and let Kavanaugh respond. #dueprocess — Noah Lombardo (@ndlombardo) September 19, 2018

So let’s not question Ford and let the accused have no say. Ridiculous Mazie. You’re nuts. — MsZuccarello (@CarmiOnTheVerge) September 19, 2018

Sorry Hirono in this country you just don't get to accuse and sit down and expect the accused to go to jail or whatever. EVERYONE knows that. — WarriorWithASmile 🕶 ⚔️😇⚔️ #DeplorableDreg4Trump (@Db123dryb2) September 19, 2018

@maziehirono has too much hula in her brain! "REVICTIMIZING"? FORD stepped forward! FORD is the one who did this to herself…if she was telling the TRUTH she would not be afraid to TELL THE TRUTH! — Chris Armstrong (@DameYankee) September 19, 2018

Wait. What? A US Senator actually said this? — Laurie Jasper (@LaurieJasperNH) September 19, 2018

This makes ZERO sense at all — Nate Hale (@Nate1776Hale) September 19, 2018

So this is the legacy of #MeToo? A woman making 35-year old claims with no corroborating witnesses, no forensics, no date and no particular place, and we're supposed to swallow that, no questions asked? — David Lee (@dluongTech) September 19, 2018

Asking questions about an alleged sexual assault is the same as committing sexual assault? Wow, this #MeToo era is nuts. — Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) September 19, 2018

just can't make this shit up, Dems demand an investigation after allegations are made but Sen. Hirono claims GOP are re-victimizing her by asking her to testify?! https://t.co/yeDtlXkvUM — seamus sullivan (@seamussullivan) September 19, 2018

If you make 35 year old claims you should have basic facts to present to be believed. This was handled wrong from the start. The Dems were never concerned about her or they would have immediately brought this up. They had a better chance of scuttling the nom at the start. — Mike Logsdon (@mdlogsdon) September 19, 2018

Dianne Feinstein was able to dig up a confidential letter from a confidential source about a confidential person about a 40 year old allegation. But “didn’t know” she had a Chinese spy driving her limo for the past 20 years? Lmao. You can’t make this shit up. — Andrea Winters (@AndreaWinters) September 19, 2018

I feel re-victimized every time this windbag back-bencher talks about this. — Stable Genius Mindset (@Thewbert3) September 19, 2018

Yeah, I think we're done here https://t.co/W0bf41I0B0 — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) September 19, 2018

