After sitting on it since July and through Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearings, Sen. Dianne Feinstein finally dropped that letter accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while he was in high school.

It would seem obvious that Kavanaugh’s accuser would appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify under oath — something her lawyer said she was eager to do until Christine Blasey Ford made it clear she would only testify after the FBI had completed a thorough investigation of her claims.

Does that sound like a stalling tactic? Yes, it does. But Nate Silver has come up with three goals he thinks the Democrats might have in leveraging Ford and her accusations.

We’re kind of leaning toward that first option, seeing how quickly Ford’s lawyer changed the conditions of her testifying. But might it be a trap?

Damn, that’s probably it. Their overreaching goal since November 2016 has been to paint the entire Trump administration as illegitimate, and they haven’t given up trying.

Honestly? No. When we first read the allegations laid out in The Washington Post Sunday, yes. But after the circus that’s followed? No way. It’s all politics all the way down.

