It’s almost quaint, now, how there was so much fear that if he were made vice president, Mike Pence literally would, according to MSBNC’s “AM Joy” and others, put all gays in concentration camps “hoping to pray away the gay.”

Just for perspective, back in 2012, word was going around on social media that Mitt Romney also would put all gays in concentration camps were he elected president. Oh, and he was also going to ban tampons and Instagram.

NowThis News, which has dropped any pretense of being anything other than a liberal film studio, has posted a video by “Grey’s Anatomy” executive producer Elisabeth Finch, who was tragically diagnosed with cancer and found herself pregnant, despite doctors’ insistence that she was infertile. She had an abortion because of the effect of the cancer drugs on the fetus.

'I knew the only way to stay alive was to have an abortion.' — 'Grey's Anatomy' producer Elisabeth Finch says Obamacare and Planned Parenthood saved her life after being diagnosed with cancer pic.twitter.com/HNds742X8g — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 13, 2018

Now we’re not trying to downplay any of Finch’s story, which is terrible. But still, it repeats false claims like Supreme Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh equating birth control with abortifacients — a claim that has been debunked by both PolitiFact and The Washington Post’s fact checker.

If anything, we’re amazed at what women believe will happen the moment Kavanaugh is confirmed; first of all, he’s just one of nine justices, and he can’t dictate laws from the bench; cases have to be brought before him.

But if you ever wondered why women are protesting Kavanaugh so vehemently and being pulled out screaming from his hearings, consider that they truly believe his confirmation would have forced Finch to carry a baby to term despite her cancer diagnosis.

And so it begins. The Handmaids Tale episode 1. https://t.co/gGKRCDM4rJ — Leïla 🌞🐘 (@notyuhbabe) September 14, 2018

I now present to you the Republic of Gilead, previously know as the U.S.A. All women are now named OffBrett — Jannet Beikes-Koolman (@JannetKoolman) September 13, 2018

infuriating. once again an issue that should take thousands if not millions to the streets. — nataschalibbert (@nataschalibbert) September 15, 2018

Woah @erfinchie has a powerful story about her own life-saving abortion experience and how putting Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court could make that impossible for millions of women. Watch. Then, call your Senators: 202-804-8191 https://t.co/H8z9PD9zce — Baratunde (@baratunde) September 14, 2018

@SenatorCollins please listen to your constituents. Listen to women. Vote NO. https://t.co/hUh9wNaibT — Cloth Eye (@judespacks) September 14, 2018

Please check out what my brilliant and brave friend .@erfinchie has to say on this very polarizing but important issue. https://t.co/ETzTClxqFf — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) September 13, 2018

Unfortunately, a lot of Americans — especially those in power — think women are merely vessels for holy fetuses, and if the women suffer or die from pregnancy/childbirth, tough sh*t. Funny, though, how the fetus zealots don't care what quality of life kids have post-uterus. https://t.co/WCIoP6fp6D — julia (@echophenomena) September 14, 2018

More people need to be talking about this! It’s absolutely disgusting that the government believes they can control a woman’s body because of their personal beliefs about abortion. If this woman would have stayed pregnant she would have DIED! How can she be in the wrong? https://t.co/9F7ZRBvJFW — Joe Gambish (@Joseph_Gambish) September 14, 2018

According to Trump's appointee – she could have just taken birth control when she found out she wouldn't survive, right? I mean, it's an abortion inducing medication, right? https://t.co/m7lEu5M2IX — Cameron (@EyeofCameron) September 13, 2018

Again, debunked.

Our questions: First, women are arguing for abortion up to the 20th week and beyond with no questions asked; they’re not taking into account the life of the mother, which is something pro-lifers do take into account. No, instead liberals are publishing pieces asking why abortion can’t be funny.

Again, we’re sincerely sorry for what Finch has endured, but we still don’t see how the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh alone is going to force women with cancer to carry babies to term — this is not something we picked up from the hearings, and it’s not something conservatives would want either, despite the fact that women truly believe Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book is the blueprint for Republicans. It’s not. Talk to a few in real life.

Related:

GAME OVER: PolitiFact and WaPost drop the hammer on Kamala Harris for false statement on Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/opzFHJ1jyX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2018