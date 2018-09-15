Sen. Dick Durbin is spouting the usual crap Saturday night about how this Supreme Court vacancy is just too important to trust to Brett Kavanaugh, who he says would be the decisive vote on determining whether our Constitution “will protect everyone or just the wealthy and powerful.”

So he’s got the class angle in there, he’s suggesting Kavanaugh lied, and he’s winding up with his dedication to the #MeToo movement. Who would have thought Sen. Dianne Feinstein would have held on to that bombshell letter right through the hearings and drop it just in time to give another excuse to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation?

Trending

If #MeToo has taught us anything, it’s that a hell of a lot more Democrats should have shown Al Franken the door, pronto. You know what else should happen, pronto? Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Delay it?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooBrett KavanaughconfirmationdelayDick Durbin