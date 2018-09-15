Sen. Dick Durbin is spouting the usual crap Saturday night about how this Supreme Court vacancy is just too important to trust to Brett Kavanaugh, who he says would be the decisive vote on determining whether our Constitution “will protect everyone or just the wealthy and powerful.”

So he’s got the class angle in there, he’s suggesting Kavanaugh lied, and he’s winding up with his dedication to the #MeToo movement. Who would have thought Sen. Dianne Feinstein would have held on to that bombshell letter right through the hearings and drop it just in time to give another excuse to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation?

I am calling on Senate Republicans to delay next week’s Judiciary Committee vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

This is the most important Supreme Court vacancy in a generation, and President Trump has chosen Judge Kavanaugh to be the decisive vote on the health, privacy, and rights of all Americans, and whether our Constitution will protect everyone or just the wealthy and powerful. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

The American people deserve to know who Judge Kavanaugh is, but Republicans are trying to rush through this nomination while concealing critical parts of the nominee’s record. There are far too many questions swirling around this nomination. #WhatAreTheyHiding — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

Kavanaugh provided misleading or inaccurate answers to many questions. And Republicans are hiding documents for 35 months when he was a top advisor to President Bush and worked on controversial issues like abortion, torture, warrantless wiretapping, and banning same-sex marriage. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

Let me add – it is up to survivors of sexual assault alone to decide whether to come forward. It is completely unacceptable to attack anyone who alleges she has been assaulted. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

If the #MeToo movement has taught us anything, it is that we must respect and listen to survivors of sexual assault, regardless of the age of those involved or when the alleged attack took place. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 15, 2018

If #MeToo has taught us anything, it’s that a hell of a lot more Democrats should have shown Al Franken the door, pronto. You know what else should happen, pronto? Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Delay it?

No. You're terrible people. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 16, 2018

Feinstein had the letter 8 weeks ago. She didn’t question him on any of it Take it up with her. https://t.co/hEMz9c5ZEF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2018

