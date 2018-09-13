Police in Boston are reporting at least 39 explosions and fires Thursday afternoon and expect the number to climb:

Updated plotting of confirmed fires and explosions by MSP Watch Center. 39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing. Reminder: all residents of Lawrence/Andover/N Andover who have Columbia Gas must evacuate, as should anyone else who smells gas. pic.twitter.com/IwD4phgTfu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

#MAtraffic info on #Gas situation; All Off-Ramps on I-495 from Exits 42 through 45 being closed. On ramps remain open to allow evacuation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Police say it's too early to say what's causing these explosions across metro Boston but yikes https://t.co/T1a4znOYJW — Rickey Bevington (@rickeybevington) September 13, 2018

“Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company” after fires and explosions were reported in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, but it will “take some time,” State Police said in a tweet. https://t.co/IMvTTEc42A pic.twitter.com/kgpkAuHZfl — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 13, 2018

A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office said there was an initial report of an overpressurization of a gas main that led to the fires and explosions in the Lawrence area. But State Police said it was “far too early to speculate” on the cause. https://t.co/u5wrKeOdhF pic.twitter.com/En2a2jcXiu — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 13, 2018

'You can't even see the sky.' Series of explosions sets dozens of homes ablaze near Bostonhttps://t.co/9rBv3gOWYl — TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2018

LATEST: Evacuations are taking place in multiple neighborhoods north of Boston where residents have smelled gas, according to Massachusetts State Police. Authorities confirmed fires and explosions at 39 locations: https://t.co/FLlKiNwVMO pic.twitter.com/HYPFyccL7K — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

BREAKING: So many fires "you can't even see the sky": Crews respond to suspected gas explosions that have damaged homes in communities near Boston. https://t.co/EUOvni3mwR — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) September 13, 2018

