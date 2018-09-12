According to the Associated Press, former President Jimmy Carter gave an address at his post-presidential center and library in Atlanta Tuesday, where he warned Democrats not to pivot too far to the left if they want to win over independent voters.

Carter to Dems: Don't swing too far to the left https://t.co/hacVFZxIgs pic.twitter.com/Lb7ptImjIZ — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2018

The Hill reports:

Former President Carter warned fellow Democrats that pivoting too far to the left could endanger their support among independents. “Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter said Tuesday during an address at his post-presidential center and library in Atlanta, according to The Associated Press. He urged the party to focus on moderate policies and said Democrats should not “move to a very liberal program, like universal health care.”

Not only is it too late for Democrat politicians to reel it in; a recent poll showed that nearly 60 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of socialism and that a majority of Democrats no longer hold a positive view of capitalism.

They also don’t seem to know how far left they’ve moved, as most wouldn’t even consider universal health care “a very liberal program” but a constitutional right. So …

I think that ship has sailed. https://t.co/DR7ZFAmsg3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 12, 2018

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/2AM9pXHAEl — Dick Hammer (@Ferraro41) September 12, 2018

Should we tell him? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/u46WKEf6dy — Michael Kraig Mason (@MichaelKMason) September 12, 2018

Words of wisdom. It will fall on many deaf ears. https://t.co/2vzPywut94 — HeadlineZoo (@HeadlineZooo) September 12, 2018

4 years ago would have been too late. Now it's blatantly obvious. https://t.co/KP9FIORk4f — Cantry Knight (@CantryKnight) September 12, 2018

Ummm… Hate to break it to you Jimmy but they want socialism & open borders… https://t.co/2GV4SR7uWd — ProudDaddy911 (@Hairball911) September 12, 2018

Ol' Jimmy really needs to get Internet service at his house.@MichaelBerrySho https://t.co/uyqW3xlzqH — Texas Todd (@TXNativePatriot) September 12, 2018

Too far left? Did Jimmy Carter just wake up from a coma? What year is it jimmy? https://t.co/uUf9GEaK6i — Rooski McHackerson (@andychicks) September 12, 2018

This drunk left the bar ages ago. https://t.co/2skSg5EjF6 — Perry (@dubyaIIday) September 12, 2018

Dude, you are waaaaaaay too late with THAT warning: https://t.co/zSg1dREIcl — justturnright (@justturnright) September 12, 2018

Nothing can stop them now, Jimmy. https://t.co/3OsqjOlz3K — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 12, 2018

Considering they've gone completely insane, I'd say this advice is a bit too late. https://t.co/Eq9HyDwTzg — Furious A Rae (@IheartAlby) September 12, 2018

President Carter is a great example of what a Christian should be, a bright human being, and a good man. So, of course, read some of the responses by “modern” Democrats……and they wonder why Trump won? Good try President Carter https://t.co/mg7QoquQUk — Don Fitzgerald (@fitzandgritz) September 12, 2018

When liberal Jimmy Carter is scared by his own party, you know they've gone over the edge. https://t.co/eSU7xPIAQv — John Alan S (@JohnAlanS) September 12, 2018

As @jordanbpeterson points out, the problem is that most Lefties have no conceptualization of when the Left goes "too far." https://t.co/mtpnaUt3Ji — a pathetic apathetic (@Nilm2342) September 12, 2018

By all means, Democrats, don’t listen to him! He’s old and doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Keep moving left … further …

