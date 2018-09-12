According to the Associated Press, former President Jimmy Carter gave an address at his post-presidential center and library in Atlanta Tuesday, where he warned Democrats not to pivot too far to the left if they want to win over independent voters.

The Hill reports:

Former President Carter warned fellow Democrats that pivoting too far to the left could endanger their support among independents.

“Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter said Tuesday during an address at his post-presidential center and library in Atlanta, according to The Associated Press.

He urged the party to focus on moderate policies and said Democrats should not “move to a very liberal program, like universal health care.”

Not only is it too late for Democrat politicians to reel it in; a recent poll showed that nearly 60 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of socialism and that a majority of Democrats no longer hold a positive view of capitalism.

They also don’t seem to know how far left they’ve moved, as most wouldn’t even consider universal health care “a very liberal program” but a constitutional right. So …

By all means, Democrats, don’t listen to him! He’s old and doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Keep moving left … further …

