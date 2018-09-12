Remember during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings when Sen. Cory Booker announced he was going to release committee confidential documents even though breaking the rules might cost him his Senate seat? It didn’t matter: opposing Kavanaugh was too important.

Among those not impressed by Booker’s stunt were the folks at Judicial Watch, who filed a Senate ethics complaint against him.

"Government watchdog Judicial Watch filed an ethics complaint against Democrat Senator Cory Booker for deliberately breaking Senate rules & releasing confidential Senate Judiciary Committee documents for political gain."

(via @KatiePavlich & @townhallcom)https://t.co/Y3K9OA5Grd — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) September 13, 2018

Gee, for political gain … you think so?

In any case, Spartacus will not be intimidated into silence:

I will continue releasing so-called ‘committee confidential’ docs because it is important that American people see Kavanaugh’s entire record. No effort to intimidate me into silence will keep me from my moral & Constitutional duty. https://t.co/Yptiy4q0W4 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 12, 2018

Everything you've released about the man has helped him. Carry on, Spartacus. https://t.co/1K6vXvuGxS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 13, 2018

Don't forget I'm a rebel, guys. Guys? Come on, guys … https://t.co/zXJlHaYIG7 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) September 13, 2018

Imagine your surprise when Kavanaugh still gets confirmed https://t.co/8kEeBMAxND — JL 🇺🇸 (@deplorablejamee) September 13, 2018

We’re sure Booker will calmly accept the Senate vote to confirm and show Justice Kavanaugh the respect he deserves.

Related: