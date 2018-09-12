Remember during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings when Sen. Cory Booker announced he was going to release committee confidential documents even though breaking the rules might cost him his Senate seat? It didn’t matter: opposing Kavanaugh was too important.

Among those not impressed by Booker’s stunt were the folks at Judicial Watch, who filed a Senate ethics complaint against him.

Gee, for political gain … you think so?

In any case, Spartacus will not be intimidated into silence:

Trending

We’re sure Booker will calmly accept the Senate vote to confirm and show Justice Kavanaugh the respect he deserves.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughconfirmationCory Bookerethics complaintJudicial WatchSenate