Rep. Krysten Sinema is campaigning to become the next Senator from Arizona, and she got a nice boost Monday from former Green Beret David Lucier. While we salute Lucier for his service, we can’t share his characterization of Vice President Mike Pence, whom many liberal publications have argued would be worse than Trump.

The New York Times back in July ran an opinion piece asking, “Are you sure you want to get rid of Donald Trump,” thus replacing him with self-infatuated, bigoted, cruel, lying, Christian fundamentalist like Mike Pence?

Lucier didn’t quite go there, but he did essentially tweet Sunday that Pence is the Christian equivalent of ISIS’ most wanted terrorists.

Wow, he really did.

So to save democracy, do all fundamentalists have to be hunted down by Special Ops, or only the ones currently in power?

Yes, please try to stick with the approved “Handmaid’s Tale” analogy, thanks. They’ve already got the costumes and everything.

Trump Derangement Syndrome, Kavanaugh Derangement Syndrome, Pence Derangement Syndrome … stay clear, as all three appear to be contagious and easily spread through social media.

