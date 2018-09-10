Rep. Krysten Sinema is campaigning to become the next Senator from Arizona, and she got a nice boost Monday from former Green Beret David Lucier. While we salute Lucier for his service, we can’t share his characterization of Vice President Mike Pence, whom many liberal publications have argued would be worse than Trump.

The New York Times back in July ran an opinion piece asking, “Are you sure you want to get rid of Donald Trump,” thus replacing him with self-infatuated, bigoted, cruel, lying, Christian fundamentalist like Mike Pence?

Lucier didn’t quite go there, but he did essentially tweet Sunday that Pence is the Christian equivalent of ISIS’ most wanted terrorists.

Wow @KyrstenSinema is currently at an event announcing an #azsen endorsement from a guy who tweeted yesterday that VP Pence is comparable to ISIS or Al Qaeda. https://t.co/IwdkRSfkKl — Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) September 10, 2018

Wow, he really did.

If Pence was a fundamentalist Muslim as opposed to a fundamentalist Christian, he'd be on a most wanted list somewhere in the Special Operations Command. A religious fundamentalist is always a threat to our democracy. — David Lucier (@davidflucier) September 9, 2018

So to save democracy, do all fundamentalists have to be hunted down by Special Ops, or only the ones currently in power?

Your analogy is poorly reasoned, to say the least. — Michael Robinson (@richhillmike) September 10, 2018

Yes, please try to stick with the approved “Handmaid’s Tale” analogy, thanks. They’ve already got the costumes and everything.

From one Vet to another.

David- what the hell are you saying?

You seemingly are advocating for a quid pro quo assasination of our Vice President.

You can spew your own personal hate about Christians ..that is your right, but your words and violent analogy are without honor. — Patrick (@Tall_6ft8_guy) September 10, 2018

So christianity that built and promotes the concepts of freedom, equality and justice for all is the same kind of threat as sharia law that demands discrimination and violence? Christianity is the only religion that honors separation of powers and the rule of law. — andthenwhat? (@NWcarol28) September 10, 2018

I think you are forgetting nearly 2000 years of history there… — JustAQ (@squennev) September 10, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome, Kavanaugh Derangement Syndrome, Pence Derangement Syndrome … stay clear, as all three appear to be contagious and easily spread through social media.

Related: