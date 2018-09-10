As Twitchy reported earlier today, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law SB100, which mandates that all Californians get their electricity from clean energy sources by 2045.

Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in with his congratulations on the big event.

Trending

California does not wait for anyone and is building the future. Say, how’s that bullet train coming?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2045Arnold Schwarzeneggercaliforniaclean energyelectricityJerry BrownSB100