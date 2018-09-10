As Twitchy reported earlier today, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law SB100, which mandates that all Californians get their electricity from clean energy sources by 2045.

Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in with his congratulations on the big event.

Congratulations to @JerryBrownGov, @kdeleon, @LorenaAD80, the Legislature, and all Californians on today’s #SB100 signing. California does not wait for anyone. We are building the future. https://t.co/lEu9MsbDfU — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 10, 2018

Spoken like a true RINO — We are Alex Jones (@A5toA2) September 10, 2018

Remember when you actually had some testosterone in your veins — Ascetic (@AsceticMC1R) September 10, 2018

Way to make yourself feel good. You dont speak for "we Californians." — Kevin Long (@KL4AMERICA) September 10, 2018

Congratulations Arnold and Moonbeam. You have just taken California down the deepest rabbit hole towards bankruptcy. The people suffer while you grow richer. — 🇺🇸 dmararies ❌ (@dmararies) September 10, 2018

Too bad you can’t turn the shit on your streets to energy. You all have ruined that state. — Garry Baskin (@luvbndad) September 10, 2018

Say bye to more businesses. The only future you’re building is for millionaires. — Edyie Whaley (@defiance_lady) September 10, 2018

Good luck! It's all about disrupting industries! — Amar Joshi (@amarjoshi112) September 10, 2018

What a joke. All this is going to do is increase the exodus from the state and raise energy prices. Nothing to be proud of. Soon you will no longer have a tax base to tax. Not exactly sure why you people are dead set on ruining my state. #AD80 — Ronnie Mund Jr (@BooeyRobert) September 10, 2018

Arnold is a fake Republican — Richard T Christy (@RichardTChristy) September 10, 2018

This is so dumb. Arnold doesn't think about the middle class in CA or the low income families who will be paying much higher energy costs. Arnold sold us all out. — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) September 10, 2018

Is this gonna cost the tax payers more money? — Felix Castaneda III (@FabulousFelixC) September 10, 2018

Of course… it's the Democratic way… — Liberals_are_sick (@SedaT12336727) September 10, 2018

Yeah, thanks. You just made CA costlier & did literally nothing to impact the climate. Aces, really. Coal accounts for same amount of power generation today as it did 20 years ago followed by natural gas (fossil fuel), hydro & nuclear (greens want both gone). Solar & wind? 4% pic.twitter.com/jThCKOnwjr — Eric Christen (@ericdchristen) September 10, 2018

California is the worst State in the Union. Now with more insane liberal laws, they will be even broker then they are. Everything liberals touch they screw up. — ❌🇺🇸Off-The-Grid🇺🇸❌ (@teamtrump5) September 10, 2018

California has NO future if democrats have their way! Reference: Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore,… Shall I go on? — Ward D. Lyon (@wdlyon) September 10, 2018

Like ripping us Californians off? See ya Jerry Brown. We are done with the political elite in California and taking a risk for John Cox. Citizens are the states piggy banks while the politicians live the high life outside their districts in mansions. Enough. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 10, 2018

How about you guys worry about getting water to its citizens so you don't have to ration water like we are a poor third world Country. — Bree (@BreeNana23) September 10, 2018

California does not wait for anyone and is building the future. Say, how’s that bullet train coming?

