We Demand Justice founder Brian Fallon previously worked as an aide for Eric Holder, the only U.S. Attorney General to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents related to the botched Fast and Furious gun-running operation — and yet we’re sure he’d agree that Republicans withheld important documents on Brett Kavanaugh.

As Twitchy reported, Rachel Maddow seems to have accepted that Kavanaugh will be confirmed and is now talking about impeaching him, and now it looks like Brian Fallon, a former aide to both Holder and Hillary “BleachBit” Clinton, is also pushing for Kavanaugh to be impeached.

This perjury thing is the Democrats’ new talking point; Sen. Pat Leahy is really pushing it as well:

About those “stolen” files that Kavanaugh lied about: David Lat pretty thoroughly debunked that whole claim in an epic thread Friday that concluded with this tweet:

Still, Democrats are throwing whatever they can at the wall to see if anything sticks and The Resistance is eating it up. But the fact that people like Fallon are talking about impeachment and not stopping the confirmation itself shows just how far backed into a corner they are.

