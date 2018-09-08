We Demand Justice founder Brian Fallon previously worked as an aide for Eric Holder, the only U.S. Attorney General to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents related to the botched Fast and Furious gun-running operation — and yet we’re sure he’d agree that Republicans withheld important documents on Brett Kavanaugh.

As Twitchy reported, Rachel Maddow seems to have accepted that Kavanaugh will be confirmed and is now talking about impeaching him, and now it looks like Brian Fallon, a former aide to both Holder and Hillary “BleachBit” Clinton, is also pushing for Kavanaugh to be impeached.

We should be talking about impeaching Kavanaugh and booting him from the DC Circuit for committing perjury. Not promoting him to the highest court in the country. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 8, 2018

This perjury thing is the Democrats’ new talking point; Sen. Pat Leahy is really pushing it as well:

Read this, on Judge Kavanaugh’s answers to my questions about the stolen Democratic Judiciary Committee files that he received while working in the White House: https://t.co/SeC01sVrJk — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 8, 2018

About those “stolen” files that Kavanaugh lied about: David Lat pretty thoroughly debunked that whole claim in an epic thread Friday that concluded with this tweet:

20. There is no reason to believe Brett Kavanaugh knowingly received stolen information from the #Memogate scandal – and no reason to believe he lied about it, in 2004, 2006, or 2018. #SCOTUS #KavanaughHearings #KavanaughConfirmationHearings — David Lat (@DavidLat) September 7, 2018

Still, Democrats are throwing whatever they can at the wall to see if anything sticks and The Resistance is eating it up. But the fact that people like Fallon are talking about impeachment and not stopping the confirmation itself shows just how far backed into a corner they are.

Bless your heart. — Imperial Buttload (@MetricButtload) September 8, 2018

You mad bro? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 8, 2018

Oh please. — Paula Oh (@popink) September 8, 2018

whatever you say, scooter — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) September 8, 2018

Delusional — Jeff Deburgh (@MightyGuin71) September 8, 2018

Delusional and still butthurt — John G ER_RN 🇺🇸🚂 (@alcors11) September 8, 2018

Someone hacked in your webcam while on twitter pic.twitter.com/F4sHmQFvhT — MZych (@mdzych864) September 8, 2018

That’s complete nonsense. The Left is looking as hysterical and ridiculous as always. And you wonder why/how Trump got elected? #LiberalsNeverLearn — Chris11962 (@Chris11962) September 8, 2018

Impeachment for what exactly? — Ben (@BenBmchaney) September 8, 2018

Because his name is not Merrick Garland. Wave of tears. — Brian Mohl (@tiggertooandwho) September 8, 2018

Hey guys, this is really about the best parody account I've found on Twitter. Really nails it. Very enjoyable. — Blocked by The Onion & Harry Shearer (@EightBazookas) September 8, 2018

Kavanaugh's confirmation is assured…..I would recommend you start working on the RBG replacement. — chasinnova (@chasinnova1) September 8, 2018

"Elections have consequences." — Rescued By A Rescue (@burlyg8r) September 8, 2018

In a couple of months, Fallon will attempt to get a job with a resume consisting of: "helped run the worst presidential campaign of all time" and "failed to stop Kavanaugh from becoming a Supreme Court Justice".https://t.co/MrZSiEfGw0 — An Reporter (@ImAnReporter) September 8, 2018

Related: