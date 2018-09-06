On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris hit Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with what she must have thought was some sort of bombshell: did Kavanaugh ever have a conversation about the Mueller probe with anyone at President Trump’s attorney’s law firm?

Here’s how The Hill reports it went down; yeah, sounds legit:

At one point, Kavanaugh asked the senator directly what person she had in mind.

“I think you’re thinking of someone and you don’t want to tell us,” Harris replied.

Got any proof for that accusation? Thursday night, maybe?

Her office thought it was good enough to tweet to her followers:

Yes, don’t leave us hanging! It’s already a full day later.

CNN’s Manu Raju couldn’t pin Harris down on if she’d press Kavanaugh on the issue Thursday night.

What? What sort of Democrat would resort to a cheap stunt after already vowing a no vote on the nominee?

Don’t stop believin’. Hold on to that feelin’.

And the reviews are starting to roll in:

* * *

Update:

Here’s video of Harris’s highly revised bombshell revealing itself to be a big dud:

It would have been great if she could have asked that last night.

