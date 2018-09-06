On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris hit Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with what she must have thought was some sort of bombshell: did Kavanaugh ever have a conversation about the Mueller probe with anyone at President Trump’s attorney’s law firm?

WATCH: Kavanaugh struggles to answer whether he discussed Mueller probe with people at Trump lawyer's firm https://t.co/hvhLfyCh0h pic.twitter.com/ysfsP4oIPS — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2018

This is not true.

He did not 'struggle to answer' anything. Harris asked a completely unreasonable question without context for him to begin to answer. https://t.co/ipWIbdEtro — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 6, 2018

The really disturbing thing about this is that the collective bar for cleverness and intelligence in America is apparently now so low that people will find her intelligent and clever for doing this. — Mamasaurus (@RawrNeedsCoffee) September 6, 2018

Here’s how The Hill reports it went down; yeah, sounds legit:

At one point, Kavanaugh asked the senator directly what person she had in mind. “I think you’re thinking of someone and you don’t want to tell us,” Harris replied.

Got any proof for that accusation? Thursday night, maybe?

Re: Kamala and her Qs re whether Kavanaugh discussed Mueller probe with anyone at Kasowitz — Dem aide tells me they have reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 6, 2018

Her office thought it was good enough to tweet to her followers:

Has Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had a conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at Trump's personal attorney's law firm? We don’t know. He refused to answer my question. pic.twitter.com/PAKxDGvEtZ — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 6, 2018

You are awesome. Tomorrow, please let the world know what you know. Thank you. — Bill Miller (@billmiller1914) September 6, 2018

Yes, don’t leave us hanging! It’s already a full day later.

CNN’s Manu Raju couldn’t pin Harris down on if she’d press Kavanaugh on the issue Thursday night.

Kamala Harris is expected to question Kavanaugh within next hour or so. She still hasn't explained basis of her questioning that Kavanaugh may have had a conversation with a Kasowitz attorney on Mueller probe. It's unclear if she'll bring it up again. Here's what she's said: pic.twitter.com/BYhBvxhHTE — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 6, 2018

Kamala Harris renews questioning: "Yes or no, have you ever been part of a conversation" about Mueller with Kasowitz attorney?

Kavanaugh: "Who was the conversation with?"

Harris: "That is not the subject of the question."

Kavanaugh: "The answer is no."

Harris: "Let's move on." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 6, 2018

.@SenKamalaHarris tells Kavanaugh she had "reliable information" on a potential conversation between Kavanaugh and someone at Kasowitz firm. Asked whether he was part of a conversation with someone at the firm regarding Mueller or his probe, Kavanugh answers: "No." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 6, 2018

She's the worst. The press should insist she have to provide evidence for the implication.https://t.co/4RNW5TdIbb https://t.co/YyAJj3jlgh — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 6, 2018

I have reliable information that Kamala Harris is full of shit and has nothing https://t.co/ZGYXrBXtIi — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 6, 2018

Kamala is desperate for media attention and upset because Kavanaugh didn't give her the answer she wanted. Obviously she doesn't like to work with honest objective professionals. — ❌ Michael Kerns (@MichaelKerns12) September 6, 2018

this senator put the hook out late. no basis, but left many of the clueless media claiming she knew something. she knows how to chew gum, and say excuse me mr chairman….duh that's it — Ona Else (@OnaElse) September 6, 2018

Harris: Mr. Kavanaugh, have you ever had a conversation with anyone from my graduating class in high school? Kavanaugh: Um? Can you give me someone specific? I don't know who you graduated with. Harris: pic.twitter.com/CDvyHgrfnV — J.B. Kolat (@JBKolat) September 6, 2018

It was a leading question that no doubt would been objected to in a court of law. — Curtis Huggins (@chuggs32) September 6, 2018

Quintessential case explaining the idiom, "grasping at straws". — ubiety (@ubiety4now) September 6, 2018

What? What sort of Democrat would resort to a cheap stunt after already vowing a no vote on the nominee?

The tale of Sen. Harris and the Kasowitz-Kavanaugh conversation appears to end with an anticlimax. He says it didn't happen; she says let's move on. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 6, 2018

Yeah, that was unsatisfying. If you set up impeachment like that, you have to follow up and prove the witness’s denial is not accurate. Prove it up. — 🌩Cenphx🌩 (@Cenphx) September 6, 2018

Overplayed her hand? — David Castor (@dpcastor) September 6, 2018

DAMN!!! I hoped she had something. — Illinois (@zipillinois) September 6, 2018

It's possible she has more and is going to come out and show that he perjured himself. — The Resistance (@re_zistens) September 6, 2018

Don’t stop believin’. Hold on to that feelin’.

And the reviews are starting to roll in:

LA TIMES: Kamala Harris' mind-reading act at the Kavanaugh hearing failed miserably https://t.co/2plne7Nu9x — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) September 6, 2018

The two biggest moments out of the Kavanaugh hearings were Booker bravely releasing documents he was entitled to release while claiming he was risking expulsion and Harris' bluff about a conversation Kavanaugh didn't have. These hearings are such shams. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 6, 2018

Here’s video of Harris’s highly revised bombshell revealing itself to be a big dud:

.@senkamalaharris: "The subject of the question is you & whether you were part of a conversation regarding Special Counsel Mueller's investigation." Judge #Kavanaugh: "The answer is no." Harris: "Thank you. And it would have been great if you could have said that last night." pic.twitter.com/zfkOJJwHPB — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2018

It would have been great if she could have asked that last night.

And?????? That's it??? LOLOLOL! Damn, she is the gift that keeps on giving. A gift I'd love to take to Good Will, but I don't donate garbage. https://t.co/VZbDVhKohd — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 6, 2018

