When Education Secretary Betsy DeVos first rescinded Obama-era guidance relating to Title IX in favor of new interim rules, everyone on the Left piled on. Cecile Richards said that sexual assault victims would be “brushed off and blamed”; actor Chris “Captain America” Evans sarcastically tweeted that “it was getting way too easy for victims of sexual assault to navigate their horrific situation.”

Newly minted “activist” Chelsea Handler thanked DeVos “for making it easier for rapists going to college to get away with raping innocent women.” And a nobody lawyer said he’d be OK with it if DeVos were sexually assaulted.

Even Rolling Stone, which has paid out millions to settle its totally debunked and false-accusation-filled story about a campus gang rape, is back on the case, accusing DeVos of working to “roll back protections for sexual assault survivors.”

Obama-era Education Secretary Arne Duncan reminded us Friday why we’re glad he’s found work elsewhere.

What was the Obama administration’s motivation to erode due process rights on campus? To appear more woke? To push debunked statistics to continue the war on “toxic masculinity?” To please the feminist base?

Trending

There’s a good piece over at Reason on the proposed new guidance:

These and other critics of the new rules seem upset that campuses will no longer be required to initiate Title IX proceedings unless a complaint is filed. But I’ve seen too many examples of universities initiating Title IX investigations even when the purported victim of sexual misconduct had not complained and was on perfectly good terms with the alleged accuser to think this is anything other than common sense.

And then there’s Jess Davidson, executive director of End Rape on Campus, who told the Today Show’s Kate Snow that the new rules “will absolutely prevent survivors from coming forward.” Of course, nothing in the proposed rules prevents alleged victims from coming forward. The guidance would simply obligates colleges to make resources available to the accused so that they can defend themselves in accordance with principles of basic fairness.

If universities are going to be in the business of policing sexual assault — and there’s still good reason to ask whether they should be, regardless of whether the Education Department levels the playing field — then they have to follow a process that works for the accusers and the accused. Believe the victims may be a fine answer to the cultural problems highlighted by the #MeToo movement, but it’s not a standard of justice.

* * *

Addendum:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arne DuncanBetsy DeVosdue processMegyn Kellyrapesexual assaultTitle IX