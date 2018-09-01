When Education Secretary Betsy DeVos first rescinded Obama-era guidance relating to Title IX in favor of new interim rules, everyone on the Left piled on. Cecile Richards said that sexual assault victims would be “brushed off and blamed”; actor Chris “Captain America” Evans sarcastically tweeted that “it was getting way too easy for victims of sexual assault to navigate their horrific situation.”

Newly minted “activist” Chelsea Handler thanked DeVos “for making it easier for rapists going to college to get away with raping innocent women.” And a nobody lawyer said he’d be OK with it if DeVos were sexually assaulted.

Even Rolling Stone, which has paid out millions to settle its totally debunked and false-accusation-filled story about a campus gang rape, is back on the case, accusing DeVos of working to “roll back protections for sexual assault survivors.”

Obama-era Education Secretary Arne Duncan reminded us Friday why we’re glad he’s found work elsewhere.

(1 of 3) Megyn Kelly said we "completely eroded the due process rights of the accused".

Nice sound bite, but she lied.

See p. 2 https://t.co/vzbRKPHoSR — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) August 31, 2018

(2 of 3) Megyn Kelly lied- said we completely eroded the due process rights of those accused of sexual assault on campus.

In fact, we investigated Universities who violated Title IX by NOT protecting those rights, and held them accountable

See p. 18 and 21 https://t.co/RVH8Hk87Ft — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) August 31, 2018

(3 of 3) Megyn Kelly claimed we- the Obama Administration- didn't protect the due process rights of those accused of sexual assault on campus.

She lied#FactsMatter

See p. 2, 13

Question: what's her motivation to lie about this issue? https://t.co/OYkkSueuai — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) August 31, 2018

What was the Obama administration’s motivation to erode due process rights on campus? To appear more woke? To push debunked statistics to continue the war on “toxic masculinity?” To please the feminist base?

No she didn’t, you liar. All one needs to do is look to the Rolling Stone or Duke incidents for shining examples of how the cult of “listen and believe” ruins lives. You’re despicable. — Atticus Franklin ❌ (@AtticusFranklin) September 1, 2018

You are the one who lie. You used the arm of federal goverment branch to force colleges into eroding due process with your "under investigation" threats. — Mimi Chan (@borodostone) September 1, 2018

One ruling among thousands. You're not fooling anyone. — Angry White Cat (@Crispy_616) September 1, 2018

Oh yes, there was one. Guess that resolves you of responsibility for all the other lives you destroyed. Sickening. — Anne (@Anneeliz1) September 1, 2018

I have lots of problems with Trump, but the fact that your TIX (Dear Colleague Letter) actions would have been upheld under a Clinton administration make me very glad that she lost. — വീട് 🗿 (@OlekeBolekeKnol) September 1, 2018

Unfortunate thread here from @arneduncan, who was normally a square shooter during the Obama years. Every substantive change in the 2011 and 2014 guidance increased the likelihood of a guilty finding.https://t.co/DtWwwcB6YE — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) September 1, 2018

.@arneduncan references throwaway lines in resolution letters after OCR complaints filed by *accusers.* The only OCR resolution letter vindicating TIX complaint from accused student was Wesley College letter, issued as Duncan & Lhamon were on their way out the door. — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) September 1, 2018

Duncan's assertion that @megynkelly "lied" is most unfortunate. His portrayal of the Obama-era OCR as holding schools "accountable for Title IX violations, when they failed to protect the rights of the accused" is an Orwellian rewrite of history.https://t.co/0GrwjoR7CJ — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) September 1, 2018

Virtually everyone thinks the changes “eroded due process.” And the proof is already in the pudding. Whatever the case, this actually a statement of opinion, not fact, that by definition cannot be a lie. — Jason Jackson (@JohnJackson927) September 1, 2018

Because only 90% isn't complete? Because that's the only way you can justify that garbage argument. — Chase Lonnergan (@chaselonnergan) September 1, 2018

There is truth in the sound bite. Take a look at new book on Title IX by political scientist Shep Melnick. Here is my recent review. https://t.co/P9GGTvpgIX — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) September 1, 2018

There’s a good piece over at Reason on the proposed new guidance:

These and other critics of the new rules seem upset that campuses will no longer be required to initiate Title IX proceedings unless a complaint is filed. But I’ve seen too many examples of universities initiating Title IX investigations even when the purported victim of sexual misconduct had not complained and was on perfectly good terms with the alleged accuser to think this is anything other than common sense. And then there’s Jess Davidson, executive director of End Rape on Campus, who told the Today Show’s Kate Snow that the new rules “will absolutely prevent survivors from coming forward.” Of course, nothing in the proposed rules prevents alleged victims from coming forward. The guidance would simply obligates colleges to make resources available to the accused so that they can defend themselves in accordance with principles of basic fairness. … If universities are going to be in the business of policing sexual assault — and there’s still good reason to ask whether they should be, regardless of whether the Education Department levels the playing field — then they have to follow a process that works for the accusers and the accused. Believe the victims may be a fine answer to the cultural problems highlighted by the #MeToo movement, but it’s not a standard of justice.

If it was your son was falsely accused, would you feel the same? Young men are having their lives destroyed without due process. You have not defended the lack of due process. Not at all. — Sarajane Winchester (@swinches1) September 1, 2018

* * *

Addendum:

Have you seen a scary statistic regarding campus sexual assault? It’s most likely BS. Consult this list to find out how: https://t.co/fwSXINHncB — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 31, 2018

