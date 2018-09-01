As Twitchy reported, a lot of people are wary of Arizona’s governor appointing the late Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy, to fill out his Senate term. But apparently it was among McCain’s final wishes that his wife take the seat, and a lot of liberals who hated McCain back in 2008 but now consider him a hero for voting against the repeal of Obamacare are all for the idea.

Andy Slavitt describes himself in his Twitter bio as “Obamacare heath care guy/ACA turnaround/fixer,” and he’s rooting for Cindy McCain for some reason.

She’s not kidding; liberals really are out in force pushing this. We’re guessing they assume Cindy has the same “maverick” spirit as her husband?

But John McCain is a legitimate American hero, and it was his request …

The totally unbiased PBS is making a case for it:

