As Twitchy reported, a lot of people are wary of Arizona’s governor appointing the late Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy, to fill out his Senate term. But apparently it was among McCain’s final wishes that his wife take the seat, and a lot of liberals who hated McCain back in 2008 but now consider him a hero for voting against the repeal of Obamacare are all for the idea.

Andy Slavitt describes himself in his Twitter bio as “Obamacare heath care guy/ACA turnaround/fixer,” and he’s rooting for Cindy McCain for some reason.

As Senator McCain desired, Governor Ducey should appoint Cindy McCain to finish serving his term. Cindy is best able to honor the kind of service McCain provided Arizona and the country. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) August 26, 2018

Boy, they are out in force, pushing this. It is not the McCains' seat, and as someone should be appointed that has already won some votes in Arizona. https://t.co/7P4Qn8qJ8b — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 1, 2018

She’s not kidding; liberals really are out in force pushing this. We’re guessing they assume Cindy has the same “maverick” spirit as her husband?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Why is it that Democrats are so eager to see her get the seat? Gee, a bet because she'd be a strong conservative supporter of the president. https://t.co/w83M61zOGE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2018

Senatorial seats now a family heirloom, pretty sure we fought a war over shit like this a few years back in the 1700's. We need #TermLimits now. https://t.co/2LNryTeNLa — Rodney 😜 (@biggiesnotdead) September 1, 2018

The position is not Senator McCain's to give.

The purpose of the appointment is not to make a dead man happy.

The office should go to the person who can best represent the interests of the people of Arizona in the Senate.

That's NOT Cindy McCain. https://t.co/lDaczSvGrl — Ming the Merciless (@_Emperor_Ming_) September 1, 2018

Let's dispense with the inherited nobility please https://t.co/MMXgvSfEdi — Matt Reilly (@MattReilly928) September 1, 2018

No. This is not medieval Europe where people inherit their family members seats of power. https://t.co/1Wd5rKV9yr — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) September 1, 2018

Absolutely not. Seats in the US Congress are not trinkets to be handed down to your descendants when you die. https://t.co/5ZhbeKjpCB — J (@JRWStormy) August 26, 2018

If we're going to go full nepotism he should appoint Meghan. https://t.co/OtnGIrgnGX — Dreadful E (@EvilCEOE) August 26, 2018

do y'all hear yourselves…. a seat in govenment is not property, IT DOESN'T GO TO NEXT OF KIN 🗣 https://t.co/aApyJUngkm — at least i'm not straight (@gringitx) August 26, 2018

How about we stop treating these positions as if they were hereditary? She wants it? Let her campaign for it like everyone else. https://t.co/GkhRLUl96A — ☠️SpacePirate☠️ (@nestor_maiz) August 27, 2018

But John McCain is a legitimate American hero, and it was his request …

*taps the brakes on institutionalizing nepotism* https://t.co/OtnGIrgnGX — Dreadful E (@EvilCEOE) August 26, 2018

The totally unbiased PBS is making a case for it:

Could Cindy McCain replace her late husband in the Senate? "It would follow a long tradition of wives being named to their husband's seats after their husband has died," says @tamarakeithNPR, pointing out that, historically, that's one way women have gotten into Congress. pic.twitter.com/lTtxlVGYkh — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 27, 2018

Liberals are aching for it. https://t.co/dDr1Jn3zKo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2018

