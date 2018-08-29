As Twitchy reported earlier today, Rep. Martha McSally managed a huge win in the race to take over the retiring Jeff Flake’s seat in the Senate. By a wide margin, McSally stomped challengers Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio, inspiring this hot take from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

So … McSally isn’t a conservative but Ward and Arpaio are? Maybe in Cillizza’s world, and maybe over at The Wall Street Journal as well:

More conservative rivals? That reminds us of the media trying to sell Alex Jones as a conservative as he was being banned from practically every social media platform available. No, conservative still means something, and even Sen. Ben Sasse knows it:

Your mileage may vary depending on how conservative you think Sasse himself is, but he’s got a point.

Remember when CNN reported that there was no such thing as the alt-left … it was just a “made-up term” to be used as an insult to progressives?

It means killing off the poor and the environment and making the rich richer, right?

The “least Trumpy”? Now that’s some prime punditry right there.

