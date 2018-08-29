Remember when liberals like Bette Midler freaked out when she found out the ACLU was actually backing the NRA in, as progressives put it, its effort to arm the severely mentally ill? (In reality, it was a case about due process, and the ACLU was right to back it.)

Well, get ready for a new round of liberal freakouts as word gets out that the ACLU filed a brief last Friday backing the NRA’s legal battle against the State of New York.

Let’s take it back a little to when Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided he was going to pressure New York banks and insurance companies not to do business with the NRA:

Yeah, well even the ACLU isn’t cool with a government official trying to intimidate private businesses into not doing business with a civil rights organization because he wants to showboat for the gun control crowd.

Sam Dorman writes at IJR:

The ACLU’s New York office argued that pubic officials took advocacy too far when they used their regulatory authority to burden outside groups, the New York Law Journal reported.

“Although public officials are free to express their opinions and may condemn viewpoints or groups they view as inimical to public welfare,“ ACLU attorney Brian Hauss said, ”they cannot abuse their regulatory authority to retaliate against disfavored advocacy organizations and to impose burdens on those organizations’ ability to conduct lawful business.”

Looks like it’s up to New York State to prove in court that the NRA is a terrorist organization. If you remember, Cuomo only recently served up a snarky “thoughts and prayers” tweet to the NRA:

Yes, you will see them in court, and even the ultra-liberal ACLU is backing them on this one. Good luck with your baseless grandstanding campaign against a perfectly legal advocacy organization devoted to the Second Amendment.

