Remember when liberals like Bette Midler freaked out when she found out the ACLU was actually backing the NRA in, as progressives put it, its effort to arm the severely mentally ill? (In reality, it was a case about due process, and the ACLU was right to back it.)

Well, get ready for a new round of liberal freakouts as word gets out that the ACLU filed a brief last Friday backing the NRA’s legal battle against the State of New York.

This is heartening to see from the @ACLU, who i've often critcized. But they're right to defend the @NRA in this case, an issue advocacy organization that's being outrageously targeted by the NY state government.https://t.co/VAPt3qxWAC — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) August 28, 2018

Let’s take it back a little to when Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided he was going to pressure New York banks and insurance companies not to do business with the NRA:

The NRA is desperate. We won’t be intimidated by by frivolous court actions from a group of lobbyists bent on chipping away at common-sense gun safety laws I’m proud of my 'F' rating from the NRA, and I will continue to do everything I can to keep New Yorkers safe. pic.twitter.com/4wZ3ABYXVU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 11, 2018

The NRA is an extremist organization. I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public. https://t.co/RwD9wdNxiY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 20, 2018

Yeah, well even the ACLU isn’t cool with a government official trying to intimidate private businesses into not doing business with a civil rights organization because he wants to showboat for the gun control crowd.

Sam Dorman writes at IJR:

The ACLU’s New York office argued that pubic officials took advocacy too far when they used their regulatory authority to burden outside groups, the New York Law Journal reported. “Although public officials are free to express their opinions and may condemn viewpoints or groups they view as inimical to public welfare,“ ACLU attorney Brian Hauss said, ”they cannot abuse their regulatory authority to retaliate against disfavored advocacy organizations and to impose burdens on those organizations’ ability to conduct lawful business.”

Looks like it’s up to New York State to prove in court that the NRA is a terrorist organization. If you remember, Cuomo only recently served up a snarky “thoughts and prayers” tweet to the NRA:

If the @NRA goes bankrupt because of the State of New York, they'll be in my thoughts and prayers. I'll see you in court. https://t.co/9en4Xmu2qD — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 4, 2018

Yes, you will see them in court, and even the ultra-liberal ACLU is backing them on this one. Good luck with your baseless grandstanding campaign against a perfectly legal advocacy organization devoted to the Second Amendment.

