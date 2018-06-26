As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a 5-4 decision upheld President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which opponents from the very beginning have called a “Muslim ban,” because most of the countries on the list have majority Muslim populations.

It looks like the Democratic Party is going to break with SCOTUS and insist on calling the travel ban a Muslim ban, and it’s going to do everything it can to fight it — which isn’t much, considering the SCOTUS ruling.

Trump's Muslim ban is not only unconscionable and antithetical to everything this country stands for but makes us less safe and threatens our place as a beacon of freedom for the world. Democrats will continue to fight against these discriminatory policies at every step. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 26, 2018

Well, Democrats have something to run on in the 2018 midterms besides chasing people out of restaurants.

I mean literally none of this is true but you do you https://t.co/SxTzp0cOLP — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 26, 2018

I'm pretty sure SCOTUS just ruled that it wasn't a Muslim ban 🤔 https://t.co/D6Q7znwMo2 — Conservative Housewife (@ConservativeHW) June 26, 2018

Narrator voice: Please note that 92% of the world's Muslims are completely unaffected by the travel ban, which focuses on nations with a history of supporting terrorism, and not on any religion. You may now return to @TheDemocrats latest false narrative. https://t.co/blTTAyZjqx — David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) June 26, 2018

92% of the world Muslim population are unaffected by the travel ban. All liberals do is lie. https://t.co/cl13ixd3o0 — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) June 26, 2018

You mean the Travel Ban on the 7 countries that were identified by Obama administration as national security threats because of a lack of vetting capacity on their end that only represent a mere 8% of the world's Muslim population? That ban? https://t.co/bKAgnplf7o — Lee Kennedy (@LMK1Leeroy) June 26, 2018

Except it's not a muslim ban… and most of the countries in it were identified as threats by the Obama administration. https://t.co/VNdekBkzva — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 26, 2018

This "Muslim ban" you speak of only consists of 6 out of the world's 49 Muslim nations, & includes non-Muslim countries like North Korea & Venezuela. Plus it was compiled under the Obama administration. The democrats are lying, as usual. https://t.co/9F6dbuBpTO — Saul 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OldSchoolSaul) June 26, 2018

There are Muslims in North Korea? Who knew?https://t.co/usTcyZnV8C — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) June 26, 2018

We don't ban religious ideologies in America, just threats to public safety. That the current safety concern is from these few regions identifies them, temporarily, as having potential for, or a propensity for, producing threat. Keep spinning, it's working.. https://t.co/z8cgf5jfzr — Charles Pence (@charles_pence) June 26, 2018

Stopping the influx of people from dangerous places makes us less safe?? Come on, bro (assumed gender)! https://t.co/H8keRvW0nW — Dustin (@doctormascorro) June 26, 2018

You got a lot wrong here, but I have one serious question. How does it make us less safe? https://t.co/LjGgsutOnk — John The Maintenance Guy (@JohnMaintenanc1) June 26, 2018

IT. IS. NOT. A. MUSLIM. BAN. But keep explaining to us how you're the #FactsMatter party. https://t.co/MWqcvj4SYh — Axelle (@AxelleHaz) June 26, 2018

It's not a Muslim ban…so immediately your tweet is a lie designed to instigate. https://t.co/2KcOotBliK — Nicky J Bell (@Nbell3) June 26, 2018

This is how you see the world when you're upside down, inside out and backwards… https://t.co/QVIRC3IPPy — CHESLEY J. DOHL (@chesleydohl) June 26, 2018

So you will fight against the Supreme Court's powers of judicial review? That's been around for 200 years… #SCOTUS https://t.co/vP10Gpwndx — Michael Straw (@MDStrawPSU) June 26, 2018

Shorter: Our judicial activism has failed and we have the sadz. https://t.co/yWMLPWFwq5 — Rev. Spaceforce 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) June 26, 2018

You're rightfully upset because you've squandered every chance to propose meaningful legislation with protests and whining. https://t.co/BiGoGYnahX — 'Merica (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) June 26, 2018

It's blatant lies like this that caused me to #walkaway back in the early 90's. It told me the Democratic leadership was too incompetent. Yes both sides have their faults but the Democratic party is beyond help. https://t.co/X60SZEaXIV — Michael (@brutalion68) June 26, 2018

Resisting their way onto the ash heap of history. https://t.co/iW4kKGXz2s — I'm supposed to be working right now. (@beinpulse) June 26, 2018

