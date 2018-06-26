As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a 5-4 decision upheld President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which opponents from the very beginning have called a “Muslim ban,” because most of the countries on the list have majority Muslim populations.

It looks like the Democratic Party is going to break with SCOTUS and insist on calling the travel ban a Muslim ban, and it’s going to do everything it can to fight it — which isn’t much, considering the SCOTUS ruling.

Well, Democrats have something to run on in the 2018 midterms besides chasing people out of restaurants.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsMuslim banSupreme Courttravel ban