On Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris posted a fairly long thread on why she believes the Senate should vote against the appointment of Kyle Duncan to the federal bench.

We do remember the Hobby Lobby case a lot better than Harris does, as it had nothing to do with Hobby Lobby “blocking access” to employees’ birth control. But we have to remember Harris speaks Democrat: if the government doesn’t pay for it, that means it’s “blocking access.”

