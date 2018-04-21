On Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris posted a fairly long thread on why she believes the Senate should vote against the appointment of Kyle Duncan to the federal bench.

The Senate may soon vote on the nomination of Kyle Duncan for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench. This man has spent much of his career advocating against LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, immigrants’ rights, and voting rights. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 19, 2018

Remember the Hobby Lobby Supreme Court case where corporate bosses argued for the ability to block their employees' access to birth control? The lead lawyer was Kyle Duncan. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 19, 2018

We do remember the Hobby Lobby case a lot better than Harris does, as it had nothing to do with Hobby Lobby “blocking access” to employees’ birth control. But we have to remember Harris speaks Democrat: if the government doesn’t pay for it, that means it’s “blocking access.”

No, I dont. I dont remember any Supreme Court case ever with those facts. https://t.co/t0UcJRjVWA — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) April 21, 2018

I don't remember that case, because that case, as described here, does not exist. https://t.co/PDj0lHOmjh — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) April 21, 2018

Tough to remember something that didn't happen. https://t.co/xrNEbbTWYw — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 21, 2018

Narrator: They in fact, did not argue this https://t.co/bojwkBwQOf — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 21, 2018

Senator Harris, with all due respect you are completely misstating the facts at issue in the Hobby Lobby case. https://t.co/ul8GqDFwTV — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) April 21, 2018

This is a complete mischaracterization of the Hobby Lobby case. Kamala was AG of California, for Christ's sake. She is either shockingly stupid for the titles she's achieved or shockingly dishonest. https://t.co/lEgNBaiA2w — CherokeeJack (@ItsTowny) April 21, 2018

Government not buying something means access is blocked. I guess you're consistent. https://t.co/AbgYh2U6Gm — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 21, 2018

"Block their employees' access to birth control." An actual lawyer said this. https://t.co/kgfMod8Fm4 — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 21, 2018

Mo, not paying for it means you are blocking their access. For example @KamalaHarris not paying for my Lamborghini is in fact blocking my right to have one — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 21, 2018

🤣 🤣 🤣 You are such a sad liar. That is not at all what that case was about. How in the world do you have a law degree? https://t.co/iqUHxJH7Wp — Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) April 21, 2018

I don't have a law degree and this is a blatantly false characterization of that case https://t.co/cWFzJZTlu8 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 21, 2018

You're either mistaken about the facts of the case or lying https://t.co/REnMi5fiXE — Zach Jones (@TheZMaster23) April 21, 2018

That's a flat out lie, Senator. What a disgrace you are. https://t.co/4fAvUB1oOJ — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) April 21, 2018

Lie much? Or is it just a total lack of ability to grasp reality? https://t.co/SjSsNvSYZS — Ryan K (@PastorRyanK) April 21, 2018

That isn't even remotely what the suit was about, and wasn't even remotely the holding off the majority opinion. What sort of lying pile of crap are you??? https://t.co/NCcyWGfgTr — Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) April 21, 2018

That's not what the case was but, this was a solid attempt…. https://t.co/i9oSPjs1YC — …papa (@papa_butler) April 21, 2018

It wasn't blocking them from accessing birth control, they just didn't' want to pay for certain types of it. I can't decide if you deliberately forget or lie about these things. https://t.co/3fiTzOLrUq — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 20, 2018

No, I remember a Supreme Court case where Hobby Lobby argued that the company shouldn't have to *pay* for *certain kinds* of birth control. This wouldn't "block employees' access to birth control" any more than my not buying you a drink would block your access to alcohol. https://t.co/U1Yye53jD1 — Jack (@SkipTerrio) April 21, 2018

On Twitter, I make an effort to not engage people who distort facts too much. But sometimes those people are U.S. Senators running for President https://t.co/nmEPrsBWjP — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 21, 2018

Kamala Harris does not provide free lunch for employees, as some employers do. Would she agree she is blocking employees' access to turkey sandwiches. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 21, 2018

I remember the one where corporate owners were willing to include 16 different kinds of birth control in their benefit plans. https://t.co/cZC8SHMOoD — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) April 21, 2018

“Block access” = Covered 16 types but asked not to be forced to cover the morning after pill (wh/ employees were free to get on their own). “Corporate bosses” = family owned company Oh, and the Supreme Court said he was right. Other than that, you nailed it, Senator. https://t.co/Zo10Ss8dgt — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 21, 2018

Your account of the case is an outrageous distortion. Not blocking access; issue of not being dragooned to violate religious convictions. And not “corporate bosses”; family-held business. Plus, you leave out the fact that Hobby Lobby won. https://t.co/d1yXi36Doy — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 21, 2018

Wow. That's a deliberate lie. The employees were perfectly free, as adults, to pay for any form of birth control they wanted. This is the sort of "feminism" that would turn adult women into helpless children. https://t.co/aVRdRIj4jt — John Salmon (@JohnSalmon859) April 21, 2018

