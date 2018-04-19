It was just earlier this week when New York Magazine declared that “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon had “already won” in her fight against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by forcing him even further left through her campaign challenge.

That move seemed awfully transparent last week when, as Twitchy reported, Cuomo declared that he was “an undocumented person,” despite having been born in New York City.

That ridiculous quote got people digging on Twitter, and they struck gold with this quote from January 2017:

As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. I am a Jew. I am Black. I am gay. I am a woman seeking to control her body. We are one New York​. pic.twitter.com/peOL9x2ltl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2017

Jon Gabriel nailed it:

I am Miranda, Carrie, Charlotte, and Samatha. https://t.co/AYeOSDpANY — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 19, 2018

Keep in mind this video is from 2017, but it certainly looks like a preview of the 2018 campaign for governor.

And here we go… https://t.co/oono4w15lF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 19, 2018

wow, that is one crowded primary https://t.co/ugERJ0Cw4a — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) April 19, 2018

You are none of those things, jackass. Words have meanings https://t.co/mMZVyFJmLF — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) April 19, 2018

You are literally none of those things. How do NY'ers not find this offensive? https://t.co/I2VZ9GkZb9 — Evil Red Kid (@_SOURKIDZ_) April 19, 2018

I notice you're not white. https://t.co/uVz5gXX2dX — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 19, 2018

Or part Cherokee.

What is cultural appropriation? Isn’t it when you claim an identity or association with a particular culture, without having any real or justifiable connection with that culture? https://t.co/kwskdQh90l — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 19, 2018

SMH soooo much cultural appropriation I can't even. https://t.co/RyUsC99pgD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 19, 2018

when you've got a real opponent and you try to be woke after a lifetime of unwokeness https://t.co/C3eOrmOwA6 — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) April 19, 2018

Cynthia Nixon really is scaring the living shit out of you, isn't she? https://t.co/1fCSLsjua9 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) April 19, 2018

Did he really say "a woman seeking to control her body"?!?!?!?

HA HA. https://t.co/dwIFiN6TLO — Politikow One (@OnePolitikow) April 19, 2018

Oh wow he’s going full Dolezal. You NEVER go full Dolezal. https://t.co/aRMAC75Vjm — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 19, 2018

"I am the postmodern singularity." https://t.co/KQiGmukJ0L — Avi Woolf, WTF Conservative🌍 (@AviWoolf) April 19, 2018

Wokeness level: Avacado Toast with quinoa sprinkles https://t.co/or9M1eotFw — SuperSeanics (@SeanOQuin) April 19, 2018

You are the straight, white, cis, wealthy, male governor of NY state. Invest in fixing the problems these communities face like only you can right now. Stop using their identities as political collateral https://t.co/UicvoNTPyj — Andrew Taverrite (@AndrewTaverrite) April 19, 2018

As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. I am a Jew. I am Black. I am gay. I am a woman seeking to control her body. I am WALKIN HERE https://t.co/BLPvOpPccq — isaac (@isaacthings) April 19, 2018

You forgot "I am walking here." Blew it. Absolutely blew it. https://t.co/Lla7mHVw9c — Barry (@TheBarrylad) April 19, 2018

As a New Yorker, I am a bodega sandwich. I am a subway rat. I am a goat cheese wheel from Murray's. I am a saw mill in Albany. I am the Corning glass museum. I am lichen on the gorges of Ithaca. I am an incomprehensible New School philosophy thesis. I am a Martin Scorsese movie. https://t.co/tgPL9jq6dK — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 19, 2018

As a New Yorker, I am a squirrel in foley square. I am a dollar pizza place. I am a G train undergoing maintenance repairs. I am the statue of liberty. https://t.co/pZeDuZEsTQ — Ava Benezra (@avabenezra) April 19, 2018

As a New Yorker, I am a D Train running on the F Line. I am an F Train running on the D Line. https://t.co/G1X9eFyXwu — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 19, 2018

"I am the rat in the subway, I'm the weird brown liquid pouring from the apartment upstairs…" https://t.co/VKIRMplkem — Ken 🇧🇷 (@ken_chappell) April 19, 2018

I am a 27-year-old finance bro with an Asian girlfriend. I am an actress/model who works at Le Pain Quotidien. I am an urban apiarist seamlessly transitioning to normcore in my middle age. We are one New York. https://t.co/fr2cl5cWGN — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) April 19, 2018

You a clown https://t.co/CHbHLCvnkL — Heavyweight Primate (@UG_Smedley) April 19, 2018

"I am Dasher. I am Dancer. I am Prancer. I am Vixen. Yes, I am even Rudolph struggling to control his freakish light-bulb nose. We are one North Pole." https://t.co/HdEeMAiDCn — ryuge (@0ryuge) April 19, 2018

I am Obtuse, I am a rubber goose, I am a green moose, I'm guava juice,

I'm a Giant snake, I'm a birthday cake, I'm large fries, I'm a chocolate shake https://t.co/XPjdcImDep — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) April 19, 2018

He's a Catholic, a Hindu, an Atheist, a Jain/

A Buddhist and a Baptist and a Jew/

And he knows he shouldn't lie/

But he knows he always will/

Lying to you for me, my friend, and to me for you… https://t.co/vh4iyobS8e — Joel Engel (@joelengel) April 19, 2018

But are you a Mormon? https://t.co/qZPPc3qTzC — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 19, 2018

I'm a man, I'm a goddess

I'm a man, well I'm a virgin

I'm a man, I'm a blue movie

I'm a man, I'm a geisha

I'm a man, I'm a little girl https://t.co/H6Dea6FWru — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 19, 2018

I'm a picker

I'm a grinner

I'm a lover

And I'm a sinner

I'm a joker

I'm a smoker

I'm a mid-night toker https://t.co/xewjQRmLs4 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 19, 2018

"I'm a mulatto, I'm an albino, I'm a mosquito, I'm a women trying to control my libido."https://t.co/205rQoYExi — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 19, 2018

This is like Song of Myself but worse https://t.co/G24pGzNtIm — Shelby (@6wordfiction) April 19, 2018

GP Cuomo steals speeches from the end of The Breakfast Club. https://t.co/BLYePjoMlk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 19, 2018

This is patently stupid to anyone with an iota of sense. Cuomo thinks this can help him maintain supporters. Either he's an idiot, or he honestly believes the people who voted for him are morons. https://t.co/q1848VVjPn — 3elieve (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 19, 2018

ok i believe that everyone gets to define their own identity on their own terms. but this one is a stretch. https://t.co/vLhDPEKUCP — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 19, 2018

Liberalism is thinking this is some great point he just made https://t.co/s6IkSABPt6 — YoMommaObama69☭ (@YoMommaObama97) April 19, 2018

As a New Yorker, you are one very confused panderer. https://t.co/oX46MRSckV — Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 19, 2018

