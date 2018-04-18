We knew there’d be trouble on Twitter after we saw that even the Women’s March had posted a positive and tasteful tribute to the late Barbara Bush on Tuesday.

Rest in peace and power, Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/GI8eIYd8A6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 18, 2018

We were as shocked as anybody, but we were also looking forward to progressives attacking each other over a kind word being said about a member of the Bush family in her passing.

Radio host Jason Rantz of KTTH in Seattle noted that among those troubled by the Women’s March’s tweet was socialist Seattle council member Kshama Sawant, who called it “terrible.”

Rantz: Kshama Sawant blasted for angry tweet about Barbara Bush https://t.co/M5lHCOjCSB — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 18, 2018

So, what’d she say?

This is terrible. @womensmarch organizers have helped lead historic protests since Trump's election but this tweet shows how, without a political compass, even well-meaning progressives can end up giving cover to ruling class & ultimately undermining struggles against oppression. pic.twitter.com/AS3jzE7l1Y — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) April 18, 2018

Wow, it’s a wonder there isn’t more support for the Socialist Party, isn’t it? We love the way Sawant suddenly seems concerned about the well-meaning progressives of the Women’s March and their lack of a “political compass.” Maybe worry about their anti-Semitism instead?

Here’s who you elected, Seattle. Next time you slam conservative voters, take a look at yourself in the mirror. https://t.co/ytAURRmQTm — Max Power (@12thMax) April 18, 2018

This is a Seattle City Councilwoman (who was re-elected) and previously complained that an Amber Alert for a missing child interrupted a Bernie Sanders speech on TV. To socialists, people are valued only for their utility to their political cause. https://t.co/AKebRmAugE — Todd Myers🐝 (@WAPolicyGreen) April 18, 2018

Folks… this is the extreme side of Seattle politics. A troubling trend of mockery…even when someone beloved dies. https://t.co/9O9IltrJhB — Christopher Rossiter (@ChrisPR73) April 18, 2018

So it's wrong to express condolences now about the passing of a first lady? Seriously?! What's wrong with you. https://t.co/sEbRrA0uTR — Aaron J (@flyguy84) April 18, 2018

You, ma'am, are a terrible person, with no regard for common decency. Take the high road, just once. No Seattle traffic woes there https://t.co/02DFqTFBuJ — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) April 18, 2018

or… how it's OK to have human side now and then that doesn't zero sum people you don't align with 100%. https://t.co/axHVibAZEm — Jay Weisberger (@jayweisberger) April 18, 2018

Have you no class?

*not meant to be a socialism pun https://t.co/gTKdx8ahF7 — ٨ ه ى٣ ٤ خ ع م ءا٣ع (@AnswerEric) April 18, 2018

It’s pretty sad that Sawant is so divisive that she can’t celebrate a woman who led with grace and invested in bringing literacy to families. https://t.co/IFzk9xfAqm — Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) April 18, 2018

Vile as well as ignorant. Barbara Bush made a public display of cuddling and hugging AIDS-afflicted children back when popular opinion thought it was dangerous, probably saved lives, and undoubtedly gave comfort to those babies. https://t.co/18U1XciCes — Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) April 18, 2018

What’s wrong with a women’s organization wishing an outstanding woman (who did a lot for our country) that she “rest in peace”???? Really just so terrible. 🙄 https://t.co/X2fwinxxnJ — Rachel (@Rachelkiana) April 18, 2018

What’s wrong? It gives cover to the ruling class and ultimately undermines struggles against oppression!

Related: