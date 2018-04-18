The Hill reported on Wednesday that police detectives in Pittsburgh have been told to start bringing their riot gear to work just in case President Trump fires Robert Mueller and protests break out in the city.

Pittsburgh police ordered to carry riot gear in case Trump fired Mueller https://t.co/MEc6jxNsu9 pic.twitter.com/RqRShHA9nF — The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2018

WTAE reporter Marcie Cipriani obtained emails warning detectives of a “potential large-scale protest” in the city — those ads featuring Sam Waterston urging The Resistance to take to the streets must really be getting people fired up, just like a “Law & Order” rerun.

JUST IN: Just spoke to Mayor Bill Peduto, who confirms Pgh Police are preparing for possible protests. Peduto says the commander’s email asking for detectives to bring uniforms & riot gear starting tomorrow, is just precautionary #WTAE — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) April 18, 2018

If it’s just precautionary, though, Instapundit has a really good question worth addressing:

What should Trump supporters do if Mueller indicts Trump? https://t.co/bWIMRbS0Yg — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) April 18, 2018

It’s worth talking about — who can forget the riots and protests in the streets after Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election?

Lmao let's do nothing because we don't riot — Space Force Intern (@ZFed116) April 18, 2018

I'll be busy working… Sorry — John MuthaF'in Galt… That's Who… (@michael79955782) April 19, 2018

