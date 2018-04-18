The Hill reported on Wednesday that police detectives in Pittsburgh have been told to start bringing their riot gear to work just in case President Trump fires Robert Mueller and protests break out in the city.

WTAE reporter Marcie Cipriani obtained emails warning detectives of a “potential large-scale protest” in the city — those ads featuring Sam Waterston urging The Resistance to take to the streets must really be getting people fired up, just like a “Law & Order” rerun.

If it’s just precautionary, though, Instapundit has a really good question worth addressing:

It’s worth talking about — who can forget the riots and protests in the streets after Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election?

