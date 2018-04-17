The Associated Press is reporting Tuesday that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to support a Trump administration lawsuit against California’s “sanctuary state” law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

San Diego County supervisors vote to support Trump administration lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary law. https://t.co/P2Ry9wm5ic — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2018

The AP reports that San Diego County’s vote follows a 4-1 vote by the Los Alamitos City Council to enact an ordinance exempting the city from California’s so-called sanctuary law on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional.

