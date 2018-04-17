The Associated Press is reporting Tuesday that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to support a Trump administration lawsuit against California’s “sanctuary state” law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.
San Diego County supervisors vote to support Trump administration lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary law. https://t.co/P2Ry9wm5ic
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2018
The AP reports that San Diego County’s vote follows a 4-1 vote by the Los Alamitos City Council to enact an ordinance exempting the city from California’s so-called sanctuary law on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional.
Joining Orange county and several municipalities.
Orange + San Diego is a lot of area and a lot of people. https://t.co/0cvt6bk737
— m/ (Ο﹏Ο) m/ (@CargoShortLife) April 17, 2018
San Diego County, welcome to the club! https://t.co/R5DWaTpCHN
— #Qanon🇺🇸Tick⏲Tock🐰 (@BlessedmessLady) April 17, 2018
Thank God people with common sense have stepped up
— Brandon Rue (@_brandonrue) April 17, 2018
Oh hey, California isn't all bad https://t.co/mG1xwspTib
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 17, 2018
California is slowly growing a spine.
— AJ (@FlagrantMoose) April 17, 2018
You go California! Keep standing up! https://t.co/Gy3y9n5qnX
— Teresa🇺🇸 I Stand With Gen. Flynn🇺🇸 (@SthrnMomNGram) April 17, 2018
Wow! Good job, Californians. Glad to see you're fighting for your state. Didn't think you had it in ya.
— Dark Hyacinth🌸🐝 (@DarkHyacinth) April 17, 2018
Another one…CA rise up! https://t.co/UiiinGBVk8
— Release the IG Report Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) April 17, 2018
Good news from California? What's happening… https://t.co/VKCV767rOS
— Least of Creatures (@leastcreatures) April 17, 2018
You know your policies are bad when your own cities side against your state. Moonbeam strikes again https://t.co/pCK7mptjQq
— LaRuse (@LaRuse7) April 17, 2018
Stuck their middle fingers up into the CA AIR so GOV. BROWN can suck it! https://t.co/c3EgC7Dq9d
— JP SULLIVAN (@TrailseekerJPS) April 17, 2018
Remember when I said that the last time @JerryBrownGov was governor, we had 16 years of good Republican governance afterwards.
Let's make it at least 24 years this time. https://t.co/vmIMMv86ol
— Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 17, 2018
