The Associated Press is reporting Tuesday that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to support a Trump administration lawsuit against California’s “sanctuary state” law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

The AP reports that San Diego County’s vote follows a 4-1 vote by the Los Alamitos City Council to enact an ordinance exempting the city from California’s so-called sanctuary law on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional.

