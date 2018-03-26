As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet last Thursday that he’d be naming former Ambassador John Bolton to the post of National Security Adviser effective in April.

Vox immediately hit the panic button, calling Bolton “one of the most radically hawkish voices in American foreign policy.” Even taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood got in on the act, deeming Bolton “another extreme ideologue in the Trump-Pence administration’s ongoing parade of dangerous appointees.”

As if the Planned Parenthood tweet didn’t clinch our support for Bolton, who should come out swinging Monday but former President Jimmy Carter?

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter says President Trump's choice of John Bolton as his new national security adviser is "the worst mistake" the president has made https://t.co/QAaKm0N4yf pic.twitter.com/CrLDGSBGcE — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2018

So, in other words, John Bolton really is awesome. https://t.co/Z4zZOHLVwy — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 26, 2018

That’s the impression we’re getting. According to Carter, Trump choosing Bolton was both “very ill-advised” and “the worst mistake he’s made.”

So now we have Iran AND Carter in agreement on Bolton. If you didn't like him before, you should now. — Charlie Richards (@CharlieAtSalem) March 26, 2018

In case you needed another reason to like Bolton https://t.co/SSJp7FmWKC — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 26, 2018

Wow, that one of the best endorsements of John Bolton yet! https://t.co/bTidXgboGe — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) March 26, 2018

This is likely the greatest compliment John Bolton will ever receive. https://t.co/J1o7LUcY4a — Bert Farlender (@bertfarlender) March 26, 2018

I originally questioned the Bolton move, but now I'm thinking it must be pretty good. https://t.co/0m7oPOjHpN — Don’t Draft Allen (@Ferraro41) March 26, 2018

OK, feeling better about Bolton now. https://t.co/vJN6Ldy961 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 26, 2018

Hahaha. This coming from the WORST foreign policy president ever. https://t.co/wOtJP2gTyO — Lucas Carson (@eklu65) March 26, 2018

I'm not taking advice from the person responsible for the Iran hostage crisis. https://t.co/BOPXsPkYdN — David Starsky (@DetDavidStarsky) March 26, 2018

With all due respect, that man's opinion on anything concerning national security deserves only a pat on the head and a "that's nice" https://t.co/h1TBXRfQ3G — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) March 26, 2018

Jimmy Carter is a very nice man but he's also the worst possible ex pres to speak on this. https://t.co/V4AZZ0SrtS — Pete Dux (@Peter_Q_Dux) March 26, 2018

BREAKING: John Bolton will be an awesome national security adviser. https://t.co/k7esoi87AA — Billy Bob Blow (@tarheeltroll) March 26, 2018

