As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet last Thursday that he’d be naming former Ambassador John Bolton to the post of National Security Adviser effective in April.

Vox immediately hit the panic button, calling Bolton “one of the most radically hawkish voices in American foreign policy.” Even taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood got in on the act, deeming Bolton “another extreme ideologue in the Trump-Pence administration’s ongoing parade of dangerous appointees.”

As if the Planned Parenthood tweet didn’t clinch our support for Bolton, who should come out swinging Monday but former President Jimmy Carter?

That’s the impression we’re getting. According to Carter, Trump choosing Bolton was both “very ill-advised” and “the worst mistake he’s made.”

