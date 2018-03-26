On Saturday, Twitchy showcased a number of pictures from the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. and around the country (and world).

For example, some argued (a little late) for a ban on automatic weapons, while others claimed that it was easier to buy an AR-15 than the poster board for a protest sign.

One photo that went viral had Vox’s Liz Plank suggesting the pic should be nominated for a Pulitzer prize, but some Parkland survivors are saying today they’re not that impressed.

So many questions …

Trending

What elementary school does this kid attend that bans peanut butter but allows children to bring handguns? No wonder he’s protesting.

This particular photo went viral and popped up again in quite a few timelines:

Parkland parents and survivors weren’t all so easily impressed.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLivesbanChildKyle KashuvPeanut buttersign