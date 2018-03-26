On Saturday, Twitchy showcased a number of pictures from the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. and around the country (and world).

For example, some argued (a little late) for a ban on automatic weapons, while others claimed that it was easier to buy an AR-15 than the poster board for a protest sign.

One photo that went viral had Vox’s Liz Plank suggesting the pic should be nominated for a Pulitzer prize, but some Parkland survivors are saying today they’re not that impressed.

Yes, yes, yes, a thousand times over, it deserves a Pulitzer. https://t.co/5qlCgMYPgZ — Tony Schik (@Tony_Schik) March 24, 2018

So many questions …

This sign doesn't make any sense https://t.co/COEjG6oawR — Daniel Abernathy (@dabernathy89) March 26, 2018

The actual irony (not the irony Liz thinks is there) is completely lost on Liz https://t.co/H6ucn4RAGg — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 25, 2018

Yes, because guns are allowed in schools. 🙄 https://t.co/AwQm3c7FD6 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 24, 2018

Well you can't bring a gun either https://t.co/Ta2UMr3Lpr — Jacob Hays (@hays_jacob13) March 26, 2018

You aren't allowed to bring guns to school either… https://t.co/cehfcGa8rH — Melissa (@notm3g) March 26, 2018

What elementary school does this kid attend that bans peanut butter but allows children to bring handguns? No wonder he’s protesting.

HOW DOES THIS EVEN MAKE SENSE LMFAO Guns aren’t allowed in schools. This signs is basically protesting something that already exists. Y’all crack me up man https://t.co/Vdvefavi12 — Chandler (@PeIicans) March 26, 2018

And you can’t bring a gun either. What’s your point? https://t.co/4C975lwj1l — Nate Studfeld (@jpklepesky) March 25, 2018

Yeah but you can’t bring guns either so I don’t get what this shows https://t.co/UsGxaTgzy1 — The Nashtronaut (@calebnash16) March 25, 2018

So there’s something called The Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 https://t.co/yaWgB44or6 — Lou Scataglia (@louiescataglia) March 24, 2018

Damn, why didn’t we think of banning guns on school property? https://t.co/CTAk6eM8Hj — Dixie Chick 🌷 (@SweetVaBreezy) March 25, 2018

Why? What school permits him to bring guns? #BigDummy https://t.co/ZSHKUeILPi — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 25, 2018

The fact that a parent handed their child this sign is almost as bad as said parent apparently being stupid enough to think you’re allowed to bring guns into a school. https://t.co/74UIWrbMjj — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) March 24, 2018

Is he allowed to bring a pistol? I mean, look, I love cute kids and cute pics, but ummmmm, what don’t you think adults should be smarter than this? https://t.co/riZnyNgBhC — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) March 24, 2018

You see the people we are dealing with. Terrible parents giving this kid this idiotic sign. https://t.co/QNX8nluWQq — Char (@realCharter) March 24, 2018

I like to think that this child typed, printed, and glued this sign together all by themselves because that's totally believable https://t.co/LpEIYe78s4 — Alec Sears (@SearsAl) March 24, 2018

I’m at a loss for words for how stupid this is. https://t.co/2wmAZyFDCt — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2018

This is literally the dumbest tweet I’ve ever read. https://t.co/p6G3bMaVeY — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) March 24, 2018

This particular photo went viral and popped up again in quite a few timelines:

For the win pic.twitter.com/3udQAM4zb3 — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) March 24, 2018

Parkland parents and survivors weren’t all so easily impressed.

For the win, really? The only winner here is cognitive dissonance. https://t.co/iyk9MDjvcZ — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 26, 2018

If your son or daughter's school allows *kids* to bring guns, you should probably switch schools. https://t.co/NQgBwY4z2s — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 26, 2018

