Ever get the feeling that the Parkland school shooting survivors who are now activists under the #NeverAgain banner are so popular with the mainstream media because they say all the “right” things?

As Twitchy reported, “selected” Parkland survivors (the pro-gun control, anti-NRA ones) were invited on Monday to hold a live Twitter Q&A session, which somehow veered into the area of their white privilege. Is it because they’re white that the media is giving their school shooting so much attention?

Student David Hogg even commented on the need to have fewer rich white men like himself in government, calling the current situation “disgusting.”

David Hogg says it's "disgusting" that more minorities and women are not in government because "It creates this system where we have one line of thinking where it's a lot of rich white men like myself that are in politics." pic.twitter.com/wfERl0Lrov — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 19, 2018

Someone must have brought up white privilege again Tuesday, because Parkland survivor and activist Sarah Chadwick tweeted about how the Parkland students are using their white privilege to “amplify” the voices of minorities dealing with gun violence.

We in parkland recognize that one of the main reason we are being heard is because most of us are white. We have been working to use our white privilege to amplify the voices of minorities that deal with gun violence on a daily basis. Their voice deserves to be heard just as much https://t.co/yLbPEWOBec — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@Sarahchadwickk) March 19, 2018

Not everyone wanted the Parkland students speaking to “amplify” minorities. Boy, the speeches at the March for Our Lives are going to be lit.

This has gotten beyond cringe worthy. https://t.co/w4PZuPk963 — Tom Bingel (@tom_bingel) March 19, 2018

So, since you're white, you will speak for PoC? Yep, you're a Democrat. https://t.co/gabrrul6Fw — Evil Red Kid (@_SOURKIDZ_) March 21, 2018

I'm a minority (two actually) and you do not speak for me. I can speak for my self. https://t.co/dOZQnybiLi — Shamásh Aran Returns (@DarkShamashAran) March 21, 2018

I've got an idea: Shut up and let minorities talk. Seriously. Stop talking. Minority voices don't need your privilege to elevate them. They need you to shut up so they have a chance to talk. https://t.co/IffLL56JBe — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) March 21, 2018

Nope! You're not amplifying their voice. You are not speaking for them. You are selfishly dismissing their reality for your own attention. Here's a reality check for you:https://t.co/YTL5xWTwUJ https://t.co/DUazb0n2jZ — #RedTsunami2018 (@PolarWhut) March 19, 2018

So when is the south side of Chicago protest again? #2A https://t.co/tz0XKC0G8i — Brandon McKenzie (Proud NRA Life Member) (@BMcKenzie91x3) March 19, 2018

They deal with gun violence on a daily basis, in places like Baltimore and Chicago. Both of these cities have fully Democratic leadership, and have the most stringent gun control laws in the nation. Not only is your privilege non-existent, so is your solution. #2A https://t.co/fYmjgDHehU — Ian Parish (@IanTreyParish) March 19, 2018

Awesome. So you know that most “minority gun violence” is committed by an illegally possessed handgun during some form of street violence (turf, gang, drugs)? Tell us how pushing for stricter background checks, an “assault weapons” ban and raising the age will fix that. Thx. https://t.co/ecgMb0KqTv — Leah the Boss (@LeahRBoss) March 21, 2018

So you’re telling me the media is full of racists that wouldn’t care or invite you on their shows if you weren’t white? 🤔 https://t.co/J0m2t5y57U — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) March 19, 2018

We should get CNN’s Brian Stelter to weigh in on that one.

Your voices are being heard because you guys are down to shill for CNN. Not because you're white. https://t.co/6jFHKVJ9Kn — Jimmy (@MMSFilthy) March 19, 2018

This has to be the most pompous and offensive tweets yet…your voice is being amplified because of Democrat and liberal media privilege. https://t.co/8OEpe2HBZG — ValerieNoFuxGiven (@OPFergVal) March 20, 2018

You really think so? I think you're being used because you are able to be manipulated, young, fresh faces. Who also happen to know nothing of the reason the 2nd amendment was put in the constitution. https://t.co/zDY7n8b8aH — I.Stand (@JeffGrose59) March 20, 2018

The Vegas shooting was a country concert (read: victims were white af) but the survivors didn't all cry out for gun control and that story lasted about 37 seconds…. They didn't bring enough white privilege? https://t.co/D5TO5uODJX — The ZooKeeper (@JDun_it_again) March 19, 2018

Oh really? The Vegas & Sutherland Springs shootings were much worse and were both overwhelmingly white. Why didn't the media make a big spectacle out of those shootings? They are using you b/c you're kids from a highly Democratic area who believe in gun control. https://t.co/kX1w2Pu37k — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 19, 2018

Need more evidence these are little leftist operatives? White privilege is a myth only perpetuated by high minded leftist snobs who love keeping racism alive. https://t.co/KMjHmiJ0Nx — Adam McClain (@mcclaintree) March 19, 2018

This is public, liberal education brainwashing at its finest. Your white privilege doesn't exist. https://t.co/HGMx8ZHonU — Trish (@Vixen95Trish) March 19, 2018

