As Twitchy reported, former CIA director John Brennan went full drama queen on Twitter Saturday morning after learning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing of Andrew McCabe from the FBI.

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

There were plenty of great responses to Brennan, but former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power gave a stern warning:

Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018

That too set off a great batch of responses, including this one from Sharyl Attkisson:

A guy like this would never misuse intel or his authority—would he? #notexactlyanendorsement https://t.co/1uQyVv08Qq — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 17, 2018

It seems the backlash against Power’s tweet was so profound that she addressed it later in the day, blaming, obviously, the great masses of readers who “misinterpreted” what she meant:

Whoa! Just home & see much misinterp. of earlier tweet. It’s testament to polarized times that it cd be misread as referring to something other than Brennan’s indignation. So will translate: not a good idea to upset @JohnBrennan bc/ he will raise an angry (& eloquent) voice. https://t.co/YgIjeKGAlp — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 18, 2018

Like we said in the first place, what’s he going to do? Tweet angrily at us?

I'm sure that's exactly what she meant to say. https://t.co/Fd4jM4NOfT — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) March 18, 2018

Sure that's what you originally meant. God forbid anyone should trigger Brennan to raise an eloquent voice, eh? https://t.co/pfwM7p14BB — A. Dubya (@fretbabble) March 18, 2018

Oh, no, Samantha, we understood you perfectly. 😂 https://t.co/R75RE4dLly — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) March 18, 2018

No. We read you clearly. A threat. https://t.co/vvdYLZlQTD — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) March 18, 2018

Oh we heard you the first time. A vieled but empty threat. https://t.co/mdLfO4zden — Tom Rizzo (@realtexastbone) March 19, 2018

Just shut up We didn't misinterpret https://t.co/cmbGO7MVz9 — sunnyinmo (@DeplorableSunny) March 19, 2018

There was no mis interpretation, unless you have problems with the English language. https://t.co/W3bg0081g5 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 19, 2018

Straight from the Susan Rice school of CYA https://t.co/0fBbIy6SkE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 18, 2018

LOL. "How could anyone believe my ominous sentence about a guy who had access to every electronic communication you've ever sent and access to people who could disappear you in an hour was meant to intimidate?" https://t.co/deLgW21iEh — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) March 18, 2018

Nothing to misinterpret. The threat was pretty straight forward. You indicated he would yield the power he has gained to destroy his enemies. We see that too often in DC and it's something to be taken seriously. https://t.co/wdaLo8TVK9 — The Teatarian (@teapartytempest) March 19, 2018

Oh Sam! We know EXACTLY what you meant. Just like we understood what Chucky meant when he said "the intelligence community has 6 was from Sunday to get back at you" over a tweet Trump made. No Sam, we just aren't stupid enough to buy your excuses any longer. https://t.co/wxFiLLXGCs — Romans 10:9 (@SpyTheLiar) March 18, 2018

No need to translate, @SamanthaJPower. Your meaning was loud & clear. What you don't yet understand is that threats by lying, corrupt, and now totally exposed Liberal Progressive traitors are meaningless. https://t.co/CVO84EBDbX — Connie Robinson (@crobinsonf14) March 19, 2018

Nice try Sam. No one is worried about his voice. And he ain't eloquent. At all. He does maintain a perpetual scowl however. Your original tweet demonstrates that vindictiveness is a prominent Dem DNA strand. You have practiced this vindictiveness personally, right? https://t.co/hCfFaAgOZv — Col. Yak (@CantedQuips) March 18, 2018

I'd say "nice try" but it wasn't. Everyone knows what you meant. Do you realize how pathetic it looks to play the, "I know dangerous people" game and then have to back off it? Better figure out a new schtick before you have to figure out how to fit into your cell block. https://t.co/5ZdV0dM2DE — EllidaProject (@EllidaProject) March 19, 2018

😂😂😂😂THE WALK BACK😂😂😂 I guess the clueless are finally figuring out they are not in power anymore and it's not a good idea to piss off a sitting POTUS and AG. https://t.co/vztK06AtYI — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) March 18, 2018

Nonsense. And here's the thing about gaslighting. For all sorts of reasons – structural, sociological, even psychological – it only works if you're in power. https://t.co/CdXoC6TP5z — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 18, 2018

She's delusional. She has no power, nor does Brennan. Both however should remain silent because everything they tweet can and will be used against them in a court of law. https://t.co/mlFbHJUPxk — Michael Del Sesto (@MichaelDelSesto) March 19, 2018

Your intentions were quite clear earlier…you're giving the warning that Brennan still holds political power…like many in the Obama administration, none of you want to realize that era…has concluded https://t.co/sJy2uRZxtc — Sampson (@NoAngryChicken) March 18, 2018

Lol whatever. Too much heat so you're backtracking. You're a coward as well as a treacherous fool.https://t.co/Hy3lw7hjxH — Tiberius Gracchus (@cis_gracchus) March 18, 2018

No wonder she was so effective as an ambassador https://t.co/f96RZIy0Wx — LetItBe (@jpgr7221) March 18, 2018

