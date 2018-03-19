As Twitchy reported, former CIA director John Brennan went full drama queen on Twitter Saturday morning after learning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing of Andrew McCabe from the FBI.

There were plenty of great responses to Brennan, but former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power gave a stern warning:

That too set off a great batch of responses, including this one from Sharyl Attkisson:

It seems the backlash against Power’s tweet was so profound that she addressed it later in the day, blaming, obviously, the great masses of readers who “misinterpreted” what she meant:

Like we said in the first place, what’s he going to do? Tweet angrily at us?

