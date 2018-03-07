Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday on another dig at NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch by comedian Christopher Titus, who posted a still photo of Loesch holding a gun to her head with her finger on the trigger, claiming that “the NRA reviewed this and STILL let the public see it.”

The only hitch, as Loesch explained: the still was from an edited-together snuff video made by an anti-gun fanatic to make it look like Loesch had killed herself. Titus said he’d retract his tweet if Loesch could provide a link, and he sobered up rather quickly.

Picture of @DLoesch holding her finger on the trigger is fake. On top of that, after doing research and checking 25 different places, it's from a video where an a-hole @TomAdelsbach doctored it to make her shoot herself. It's not funny and it's doesn't help. Just more stupid. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

I posted a still of Dana with bad trigger discipline, period. Then a still from Special Unit where I was using it. What really sucks is when both sides lie and do stupid crap like this video, the killing in our schools continue and nothing changes. It's Just more stupid. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

I've checked out many stills of @DLoesch since this started and she looks to have proper trigger discipline in every one. I got sucked into an "Ah HA!" moment and joined in and added to the idiocy. I was part of, Just more stupid. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

I apologize to @DLoesch for the pic, I didn't know it was part of a video, that's 100% on me and honestly the video is REALLY F-d up. We have become so polarized and desensitized that posting a video of someone we don't agree with shooting themselves is funny? Just more stupid. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

My sister and my mother shot them selves and there is nothing funny about it to me. @DLoesch is someone I don't agree with but she is a fellow American with a family. To you on the left who think you have the moral high ground, you're wrong. This video proves it. Just more stupid — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

And to you on the right that can't seem to come to grips with the fact that kids dying in school is not something we need to deal with like a national emergency, you're wrong. 550,000 Americans have died from guns since 1999. Two of those were my family. Just more stupid. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

The NRA could help, become heroes by helping and stopping the carnage but that would cost money and that seems more important to them than lives. I will continue to stand for less dead kids in schools and less countrymen dead from guns. I'll keep pointing out Just more stupid — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

Like I'm calling it on myself right now. Apologize for the pic @DLoesch, but not for the mocking, that will continue until we all work together to stop the killing. We think we're winning when we get a "Good one" but 14 families buried kids in Parkland weeks ago. Just more stupid — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

Thank you @TitusNation . Conversations should never devolve to this point. https://t.co/PoqrNmn2HS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Unfortunately, Titus went from posting a fake still of Dana Loesch to posting a piece from Media Matters. It almost sounded for a minute like he was ready to engage in a genuine exchange, too.

Lying to kids who just watched their friends die. @DLoesch https://t.co/u1br0C5qMq — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

After he was forced to apologize for sharing stills from an edited snuff video, @TitusNation retreats to sharing fake garbage from corrupt Media Matters. Sorry Chris, you’re not interested in discussion. https://t.co/e4iOT3JOvP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Pritz v US was about the federal gov’t forcing states to implement and administer a federal program. It didn’t bar states from submitting convictions. You don’t even bother to research what you’re talking about and continue sharing fake crap. You’re disingenuous. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Sorry D, the reason that they said it violated the tenth was because it commandeered Sheriffs to perform back ground checks. On top of that it was before a competent computerized system was available to check records. Quit diverting. How do we stop the killing? https://t.co/eVs9XX3dq2 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

It was an actual answer to an issue you didn’t understand, not a diversion. Do you want a real discussion or do you want to scream over me and call me a murderer and terrorist? Because people seem more interested in doing that. You tell me. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

I didn't call you a murderer or a terrorist. Love the technique though, saying I did something I never did. You are on a diversion tear. What do we do about the killing Dana? Honestly. I've studied this for six years. What do we do? Nothing isn't working. https://t.co/LGjMbpNNhp — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

Right, you RT the ppl who do. So that excuses you? 1st we can actually follow the protocol that would render dangerous people unfit to purchase or carry. They didn’t do that in San Bernardino, Garland, Sutherland Springs, Tucson, Aurora, Navy Yard, Orlando, Parkland, more. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Right but specific reason the court said it violated the tenth was because law enforcement was doing background checks. We can now have a computerized system that would make it so Law enforcement could have the information. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

It was because feds were making local LEOs do Fed’s job. It’s not difficult to follow. And it doesn’t prevent states from reporting PPs to NCIC, which is what people are incorrectly arguing that it does. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Then what do we do about the killing Dana? How do we stop it. We kill 32000 a year with guns, 12k homicides, 20k suicides. how do we get our numbers down? You can keep diverting but what do we do? https://t.co/VO8hLMrntS — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

WTH is this “keep diverting” fake accusation? If you want a genuine discussion, stop making things up when I outright answer your questions. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

What do we do? How do we stop it? Just answer that question, after all you are the spokesperson. https://t.co/2LzDbFSjn7 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

When can acknowledge when I answer your questions instead of being disingenuous, we will continue. Are you going to actually engage or ignore things I say? https://t.co/bBZMuFx9wn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Okay, so federal standard, background checks.

Just so you know my mother also shot and killed her third husband on thanksgiving. She was clinically medically ill and still had a gun in the house.

So you are for a federal standard bacground check? Just want to be clear.. https://t.co/Krmm8c2MK4 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

I support background checks and NRA created the NICS system to stop prohibited possessors at point of purchase. I also support states fully reporting ALL of their criminally convicted PPs (or those adjudicated mentally unfit) to the NCIC. Isn’t happening right now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Honestly curious. Why doesn't the NRA help with legislation to make this a reality? It would turn the tide and maybe save lives. We're in an insane place and need to do something. Gotta call you on the NICS thing though. https://t.co/zBvqqZepLA

You have a tough gig Dana, thanks. https://t.co/B68yMtKORU — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 8, 2018

There is a bill focusing on NICS problems currently in senate. Politicians could fix reporting to NCIC tomorrow, no clue why they haven’t. Their inaction means a lot of convicted prohibited possessors out there. NRA has pushed to remedy for over 20 years. Important to me. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

btw, the article cited on NICS actually proves the truth on NRA creation — NRA objected to keeping a registry. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Doesn’t Dana Loesch understand that people just want to “do something” — they don’t want to have that discussion they keep insisting they want to have.

