Lieutenant Governor of California Gavin Newsom learned with the rest of us Tuesday that Attorney Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department are filing suit against the State of California, Gov. Jerry Brown, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for their sanctuary city policies which interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

Brown has called the lawsuit a “political stunt,” and Newsom has taken aim at Sessions, whom he says called him “an embarrassment.”

Sessions was referring to Newsom’s praise for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who tweeted out a warning that an ICE operation in the Bay Area was imminent. “Bragging about and encouraging the obstruction of our law enforcement and the law is an embarrassment to this proud and important state,” Sessions told the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento.

Newsom says he considers it a huge compliment to have been called an embarrassment by Sessions.

Targeting immigrants, or targeting illegal immigrants?

Maybe Newsom will take these tweets are huge compliments as well?

Trending

No kidding — but this lawsuit isn’t meant to boost Newsom’s election chances; it’s meant to compel California to follow federal law. If California wants to secede and take Newsom with it, all the better.

* * *

Update:

Sessions really seems to have gotten under Newsom’s skin:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaembarrassmentGavin NewsomJeff Sessionssanctuary cities