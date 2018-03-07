Lieutenant Governor of California Gavin Newsom learned with the rest of us Tuesday that Attorney Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department are filing suit against the State of California, Gov. Jerry Brown, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for their sanctuary city policies which interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

Brown has called the lawsuit a “political stunt,” and Newsom has taken aim at Sessions, whom he says called him “an embarrassment.”

Sessions was referring to Newsom’s praise for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who tweeted out a warning that an ICE operation in the Bay Area was imminent. “Bragging about and encouraging the obstruction of our law enforcement and the law is an embarrassment to this proud and important state,” Sessions told the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento.

Newsom says he considers it a huge compliment to have been called an embarrassment by Sessions.

Jeff Sessions just called me an embarrassment. A man whose legacy is targeting immigrants, re-waging the failed War on Drugs, sucking-up to private prison profiteers, and apologizing for white supremacists… I take that as a HUGE compliment. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 7, 2018

Targeting immigrants, or targeting illegal immigrants?

Maybe Newsom will take these tweets are huge compliments as well?

This guy is a buffoon https://t.co/zcm8DGkTpR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 7, 2018

Yea… but you're still an embarrassment… https://t.co/Ug4AV3jH33 — Clarkhat's Scary Math Symbol – Square Root of Pew (@MollyMiller951) March 7, 2018

You are an embarrassment. https://t.co/6Cl4iHiKxv — Arthur C. Schaper (@ArthurCSchaper) March 7, 2018

You are an embarrassment, a buffoon, and you are callous about the lives of Californians. Disgrace fits as well. https://t.co/7R2HL6lCD9 — Straight White Male 🇺🇸 (@FreeWhiteMale) March 7, 2018

Targeting illegal immigrants, waging war against illegal drugs, holding people accountable for their behavior in accordance with existing laws. If you don't like the laws, win some federal elections and change them. https://t.co/GyZ4hg8XXR — Tax Cut Brian (@infinitythestar) March 7, 2018

You side with criminals. Check. https://t.co/UuypLe1Qjg — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) March 7, 2018

Ol' Gavin is proud of his demagogic law-breaking. Because buzzwords. https://t.co/Lzgj3c7nRq — (((Common Man))) (@hydar) March 7, 2018

Like it or not, AG Sessions: the attack today on @GavinNewsom is political gold in solidly blue California, where Newsom is the frontrunner gubernatorial candidate in the Democratic pack https://t.co/rApVGvDBH7 — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) March 7, 2018

No kidding — but this lawsuit isn’t meant to boost Newsom’s election chances; it’s meant to compel California to follow federal law. If California wants to secede and take Newsom with it, all the better.

The rest of the country agrees with Jeff Sessions. https://t.co/6ZUeeSRcf2 — Sher4Trump NRA (@sherrynron) March 7, 2018

Update:

Sessions really seems to have gotten under Newsom’s skin:

.@GavinNewsom fires back at @jeffsessions “He’s the guy who supported the Ku Klux Klan until he learned they smoked marijuana…” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/1KflhQTWyI — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 7, 2018

