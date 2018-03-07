Like we said Monday, billboards proclaiming “The NRA is a terrorist organization” aren’t even worth a second look; it’s certainly not a new take from the anti-gun crowd, though it’s become uncomfortable shorthand for some as they try to bully organizations to cut ties with the NRA.

They also want NRATV dropped from the lineups of streaming services like Amazon, Google, AppleTV and Roku — so viewers won’t even have to opportunity to accidentally stumble across videos like this one:

Did you see how NRATV directly addressed that video to people like Rosie O’Donnell and Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, who call the NRA a terrorist organization? That’s practically terrorism itself, according to the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

As @NRATV systematically tweets at @Rosie @DanMalloyCT to coerce and intimidate; we'd like to point out @MerriamWebster defines "terrorism" as: "the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion" https://t.co/gZMe7jU6uR — CSGV (@CSGV) March 7, 2018

Thanks, CSGV, but we already got Merriam-Webster’s definition of terrorism from … Gov. Dan Malloy, who used it to kick off a 12-tweet thread Wednesday about Wayne LaPierre and the NRA:

This is the @MerriamWebster definition of 'terrorism' noun | ter·ror·ism the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion

https://t.co/J9qKLnLxOH — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 7, 2018

Has anyone checked in on Gov. Malloy? We’d like to know he’s OK after the NRA tweeted a video to his attention.

At least the CSGV did the nation a service by proving that the NRA is not a terrorist organization; just because some people are for some reason terrorized that there are millions of Americans who support the Second Amendment doesn’t make it so.

Thank you for proving that the @NRA isn't anything close to a terrorist organization. Its power comes from members who vote, including those who have fought actual terrorists overseas and those working to protect us from actual terrorists here at home. 👍 https://t.co/IzzVEkZbol — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 7, 2018

They really do intend to criminalize us, don’t they? — Andrew Brown (@andlawbrown) March 7, 2018

@MerriamWebster defines “terror” as — violent or destructive acts (such as bombing) committed by groups in order to intimidate a population or government into granting their demands. bye now. pic.twitter.com/yUkVzCSWMX — tom mcgraw ⌨️ (@T_2_da_O_2_da_M) March 7, 2018

Strange you didn’t use this one: “the use of *violent acts* to frighten the people in an area as a way of trying to achieve a political goal.”

Pandering hacks. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) March 7, 2018

Umm -you basically proved they come nowhere near that definition. They are using free speech like everyone else on Twitter….get a grip — Robby Schneck (@Schneckmeister) March 7, 2018

Opposing viewpoints=terrorism? 🤔 — GB1486 (@GaryBur14506753) March 7, 2018

How is tweeting at them intimidation, snowflakes? — Michael Flanagan (@Irelands_finest) March 8, 2018

A tweet is an act of terror? Grab the Merriam Webster and look up the word SNOWFLAKE. — Jerry Fuhrman (@JerryFuhrman2) March 8, 2018

Congratulations, you played yourself. Nice job on the self-ownage. — Louisville Gun (@LouisvilleGun) March 7, 2018

I am the @nra. I am not a bot. I am not a terrorist. I am not a criminal. I am an American and I am not violent. I am the @nra. — Paul A’Barge 💯 (@pabarge) March 7, 2018

Related: