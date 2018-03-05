You all remember Sam Nunberg, right? No? We didn’t either, but he’s doing a lot of talking today and it’s like Christmas for The Resistance and the mainstream media. Nunberg, a former aide to Donald Trump, said Monday that he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller might have something on the president.

Here’s CNBC’s piece, including a bit of an interaction with Katy Tur in which Nunberg says he thinks Mueller may have something on Trump.

Adding to the drama: Nunberg also said that he was refusing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena.

Because this interview was so bonkers between @KatyTurNBC and Sam Nunberg, I'm coming out of transcription retirement. Nunberg: "What does Bob Muller need to see my e-mails when I send Roger and Steve clips and we talk about how much we hate people?" pic.twitter.com/oosDvI1lB5 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 5, 2018

I *cannot* stop laughing at this exchange. TUR: Sam Nunberg, remarkable. Thank you very much for calling in. NUNBERG: What is remarkable about this, by the way? TUR: Everything is remarkable about it, Sam. /////// NUNBERG: What do you think Mueller going to do to me? pic.twitter.com/eOIayQzYsU — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 5, 2018

Nunberg also had quite the interviews with CNN’s Gloria Borger and Jake Tapper in which he complained about the amount of paperwork requested by Mueller’s group.

"Mueller thinks Trump is the Manchurian candidate. I tell you, I disagree with that," former Trump aide Sam Nunberg tells @GloriaBorger — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 5, 2018

Nunberg: "I'm not gonna cooperate, Jake. I'm not going to spend 80 hours going over email. I'm not going to go into a grand jury so they can set up a case against Roger Stone because they don't like Roger." — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg: I'm not wasting 50 hours going through my emails with Bob Mueller Also Sam Nunberg: I will spend literally all day doing phone interviews with news networks — 223 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) March 5, 2018

Do you believe that the special counsel has something on Donald Trump? Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg: “I suspect that they suspect something about him.” https://t.co/HhbtL156Kp pic.twitter.com/hHVPA9JMI5 — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2018

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg defiantly says he won’t cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation: “I’m not cooperating. Arrest me.” https://t.co/hYZAaizYps pic.twitter.com/XLWu5VzTGM — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 5, 2018

Tapper had some impromptu legal advice for Nunberg:

Nunberg: "Do you think I should cooperate?" @JakeTapper: "If it were me, I would." https://t.co/QBKkHJEb7Y — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2018

“I am not a fan of Donald Trump. He treated me like crap,” Nunberg told Tapper, but he also called the Mueller probe “a witch hunt.”

Congratulations to @JakeTapper on the craziest 20 minutes of air time I've watched in months. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2018

All of America right now listening to Sam Nunberg.@jaketapper pic.twitter.com/n6POnE7LzJ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 5, 2018

Jake Tapper after this interview pic.twitter.com/sfgNHv76jz — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) March 5, 2018

I am still confused about who exactly Sam Nunberg is — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 5, 2018

I was just going to pretend to know who he was at first but then he kept talking — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 5, 2018

Same. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 5, 2018

A "communications consultant" to Trump campaign in 2015. "Informal adviser" apparently, after that. Roger Stone acolyte (thus the nutbar factor). — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2018

Most people's psychotic breaks aren't nationally televised on a Tapper CNN interview — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 5, 2018

Nunberg STILL talking on @cnn to the chagrin of his future attorney: "Trump may very well have done something during the elections. If he did that, I don't know." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg's lawyers watching CNN right now. pic.twitter.com/2e4BCLeT7t — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 5, 2018

If your key witness is Sam Nunberg, you have no case. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 5, 2018

Nunberg is an excellent example of why we need better mental health treatment in America — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg seems to be in need of things *other* than a lawyer at the moment. (I mean, obviously he also needs a lawyer who can get him to stop doing stuff like that). — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 5, 2018

If someone doesn't autotune a song out of Nunberg's longwinded answers I don't even know why we internet anymore. — Ben (@BenHowe) March 5, 2018

Gonna be lit when Nunberg shares his deep info with the Drive Time Zoo at Froggy Fun 98.3 FM Your At-Work Network — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 5, 2018

Wow, Nunberg just called into The Weather Channel — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 5, 2018

Nunberg now appearing on Diners, Drive ins, and Dives. After questioned about subpoena he reportedly told Guy Feiri that he’s seeking asylum in Flavortown. — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) March 6, 2018

Sam Nunberg just called into QVC's Shopping With Jane to say if Mueller wants a piece of him he knows where to find him. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg is you child's friend's dad that won't shut up at the birthday party about how ridiculous it is that the bouncy place charges for bottled water. — Ben (@BenHowe) March 5, 2018

Stay tuned for more — Nunberg’s in a talking mood.

* * *

Update:

Now Nunberg’s in the MSNBC studios with Ari Melber … whatever he’s on is a hell of a drug.

.@NunbergSam says that he won't comply with Mueller's subpoena because Mueller's team is "trying to set up a perjury case against Roger Stone." #TheBeat pic.twitter.com/QQT2SFzDZE — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) March 5, 2018

* * *

Update:

We don’t even know if Nunberg is finished talking today or not, but we had to add this tweet which perfectly sums up the whole mess.

Things Sam Nunberg said on TV: -Carter Page colluded with Russia -Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting in advance -Mueller may have something on Trump. -Trump bodyguard told him Emin Agalarov offered to send women to Trump's Moscow hotel room in 2013 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 5, 2018

None of which he has first hand knowledge of. We are watching a man with serious problems unravel on live TV. It's messed up. https://t.co/2ggTjuLiyq — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 5, 2018

And the media is lapping it up.