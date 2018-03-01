It hasn’t been a great week for conservatives thanks to President Trump. We’ll let Ben Shapiro sum things up in just a tweet:

In the past 48 hrs. Trump has suggested:

(1) removing Second Amendment rights without due process;

(2) a massive tariff that would likely launch a trade war;

(3) the death penalty for drug dealers.

That ain’t good. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2018

As Larrow Kudlow tweeted earlier, “tariffs are taxes on users, think cars, trucks, planes, cans etc.

One corporation thinking cans is MillerCoors, which tweeted its opposition to the aluminum tariff Thursday afternoon:

MillerCoors statement: We are disappointed with President Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff on aluminum. While we won’t know the details for a week, the Department of Defense recently reported that aluminum does not cause any national security issues. (1/3) — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) March 1, 2018

Like most brewers, we are selling an increasing amount of our beers in aluminum cans, and this action will cause aluminum prices to rise. It is likely to lead to job losses across the beer industry. (2/3) — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) March 1, 2018

We buy as much domestic can sheet aluminum as is available, however, there simply isn’t enough supply to satisfy the demands of American beverage makers like us. American workers and American consumers will suffer as a result of

this misguided tariff. (3/3) — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) March 1, 2018

There’s always glass bottles, right?

Beer company warns of higher prices from Trump's proposed 10% aluminum tariff https://t.co/hOFdGhQ60d — David P Gelles (@gelles) March 1, 2018

I'm sure causing a price hike in the beer industry won't possibly impact Trump supporters… https://t.co/f9be8Y5J6D — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 1, 2018

When the President is getting schooled on simple economics by a beer company….. #TimeToHangEmUp https://t.co/4GmJ39xQOA — Tyler Powell (@jazzfan14) March 1, 2018

Looks like Trump won't be tapping the rockies or living the high life any time in the immediate future https://t.co/RY5F9jAQDq — Steve Jacobs (@snjacobs) March 1, 2018

Y'all think I was joking about the beer? Seriously, to prop up aluminum industry, Trump will be hurting other industries (and many consumers). Same is true for steel tariffs. And that's even before other nations retaliate with their own tariffs, which will damage U.S. exports. https://t.co/JcOeHcBArU — Alan Stewart Carl (@AlanStewartCarl) March 1, 2018

This dystopian time line… forcing me to agree with MillerCoors https://t.co/yPztuWX6mw — Matt Van Natta (@ImStoic) March 1, 2018

2018: When beer companies become the voice of reason. https://t.co/Bc06KEXlJ8 — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) March 1, 2018

