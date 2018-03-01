It hasn’t been a great week for conservatives thanks to President Trump. We’ll let Ben Shapiro sum things up in just a tweet:

As Larrow Kudlow tweeted earlier, “tariffs are taxes on users, think cars, trucks, planes, cans etc.

One corporation thinking cans is MillerCoors, which tweeted its opposition to the aluminum tariff Thursday afternoon:

Trending

There’s always glass bottles, right?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: aluminumbeerDonald TrumpMillerCoorstariff