It was last August that city crews in Charlottesville, Va., covered statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson with big black tarps that resembled heavy-duty trash bags, but now those tarps have finally come down under a judge’s order.

WVIR reports that Judge Richard Moore made the ruling Tuesday citing the city council’s “temporary” placement of the tarps. Plaintiffs have argued that state law that prohibits removing monuments or memorials to war veterans.

Trending

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously on August 21, 2017 to place “mourning shrouds” on the two statues. For the record, here’s what the “mourning shrouds” looked like:

In somewhat related news, WVIR reports that sometime Wednesday night, only hours after the judge issued his order, someone vandalized a statue of George Rogers Clark in Charlottesville by spray-painting “I can’t breathe” across it.

It’s unclear if the vandal had any idea that George Rogers Clark was an officer in the Revolutionary War, but it’s not the first time vandals have hit Revolutionary War memorials before.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CharlottesvilleConfederate statuesTARPvandalism