Within the hour, a hazmat situation was reported at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, a Washington-area military base.
Update: Regional HazMat Team is making entry to ID substance @ArlingtonVaFD @AlexandriaVAFD #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/KaexXtx1tS
— IAFF LOCAL F253 (@FortMyerFire) February 27, 2018
BREAKING Hazmat Situation Reported at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. #JointBaseMyer https://t.co/pjVpYQiWgt pic.twitter.com/ny5R3OO8TK
— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 27, 2018
An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today,
aboard Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building.
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018
Base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and @FBI. Several
Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018
UPDATE: Marines Fell Ill at Joint Base Myer After Opening Letter, Sources Say. #JointBaseMyer https://t.co/pjVpYQiWgt pic.twitter.com/m14UMoIzDk
— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 27, 2018
DEVELOPING: We've learned three people have been transported to the hospital, and 11 are being evaluated at the scene, after a suspicious letter was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
— Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) February 27, 2018
UPDATE on the incident at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall involving a suspicious letter: We're told a Corporal, Gunnery Sergeant, and a Colonel had symptoms including burning hands and face, one person had a nose bleed
— Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) February 27, 2018
#BREAKING: 11 people at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia have fallen ill after being in the vicinity of a suspicious letter
3 taken to hospital experiencing symptoms including burning hands and bloody noses.pic.twitter.com/UXTEhtvQpP
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 27, 2018
The Washington Times now reports that a dozen people have been injured.
