Within the hour, a hazmat situation was reported at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, a Washington-area military base.

An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today,

aboard Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

Base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and @FBI. Several

Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

UPDATE: Marines Fell Ill at Joint Base Myer After Opening Letter, Sources Say. #JointBaseMyer https://t.co/pjVpYQiWgt pic.twitter.com/m14UMoIzDk — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 27, 2018

DEVELOPING: We've learned three people have been transported to the hospital, and 11 are being evaluated at the scene, after a suspicious letter was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) February 27, 2018

UPDATE on the incident at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall involving a suspicious letter: We're told a Corporal, Gunnery Sergeant, and a Colonel had symptoms including burning hands and face, one person had a nose bleed — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) February 27, 2018

#BREAKING: 11 people at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia have fallen ill after being in the vicinity of a suspicious letter 3 taken to hospital experiencing symptoms including burning hands and bloody noses.pic.twitter.com/UXTEhtvQpP — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 27, 2018

The Washington Times now reports that a dozen people have been injured.

