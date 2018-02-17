It’s like clockwork at this point: whenever liberals see conservatives offering thoughts and prayers on social media, they reflexively counter that thoughts and prayers are not enough or not wanted — conveniently ignoring all of the Democrat politicians who too offer their thoughts and prayers.

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Neil deGrasse Tyson decided to drop some science on the idea of thoughts and prayers following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.:

We’d be remiss if we didn’t note that deGrasse Tyson answered at least one person who found his condolences less than useful.

And that’s why it’s so valuable to have an astrophysicist weigh in — to set straight those who thought prayer would literally stop bullets.

And the mic drop:

No, not laws — magnetic hallways.

