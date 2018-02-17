It’s like clockwork at this point: whenever liberals see conservatives offering thoughts and prayers on social media, they reflexively counter that thoughts and prayers are not enough or not wanted — conveniently ignoring all of the Democrat politicians who too offer their thoughts and prayers.

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Neil deGrasse Tyson decided to drop some science on the idea of thoughts and prayers following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.:

Evidence collected over many years, obtained from many locations, indicates that the power of Prayer is insufficient to stop bullets from killing school children. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 16, 2018

We’d be remiss if we didn’t note that deGrasse Tyson answered at least one person who found his condolences less than useful.

Isn't it possible that the practice of prayer makes people better people? Helps them to manage horrors in a productive and loving way? Connects them emotionally to people who experienced trauma? — Molympics (@molratty) February 17, 2018

Sure. That’s what motivates most prayer. I argued only against prayer as a mechanism for stopping bullets. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 17, 2018

And that’s why it’s so valuable to have an astrophysicist weigh in — to set straight those who thought prayer would literally stop bullets.

No one says that, though. That's a straw man. — Molympics (@molratty) February 17, 2018

No one argues that prayer stops bullets. https://t.co/J8ctaONDAn — Molympics (@molratty) February 17, 2018

"I was merely refuting an argument no one was making." Don't play coy. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 17, 2018

Literally no one says this https://t.co/zYDU5cQQPz — GR Hutson 🎶 (@jess_reign_bass) February 17, 2018

I've never heard one person make the argument that prayer stops bullets. So, really… who are you talking to? — J.E. Mac (@J_E_Mac) February 17, 2018

That's an awesome hot take.

It is especially a big ZOMG!! zinger when you realize there are no human beings actually saying prayers are a mechanism for stopping bullets. — ⛄️ Brian ☃️ (@applecharlie5) February 17, 2018

If the substance of a tweet ever deserved being ratio'd… https://t.co/VJOOoALugn — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 17, 2018

This is an example of sophistry. Take note. https://t.co/xrBfvpprBW — SpeakerfortheDead🐻🇪🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸☦️⛪⚔️ (@DryBonesSpeak) February 18, 2018

This is the type of backpedaling you'll only see when someone is afraid to say what they really believe. https://t.co/Y4gljCBHWW — Supermassive Jackhole (@SJackhole) February 18, 2018

It's rhetoric like this that turned me back to the church after years of disillusion. I'll be praying for you Neil. https://t.co/03wnruua3Q — Indicted Russian Bot (@natejundt) February 17, 2018

And the mic drop:

But somehow laws will magically stop them in midair. The superstition of the statist religion https://t.co/qWI3gSfjIw — Jonny Hotcakes (@_JonnyHotcakes) February 18, 2018

No, not laws — magnetic hallways.

All I'm saying is the answer is in science, not prayers. If not my gravity dome, perhaps having magnetic walls in every hallway/classroom of schools. As soon as shots are fired, the walls are automatically triggered and the guns just fly & stick to the walls. Problem solved. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neildegreatyson) February 17, 2018

