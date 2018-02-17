As Twitchy reported this week, special counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments against 13 Russian nationals for interfering with the 2016 presidential election.

There have been plenty of hot takes, most of them blaming Donald Trump for something that happened on Barack Obama’s watch. Perhaps the most scalding take, though, comes from “AM Joy” contributor Scott Dworkin, who on Friday declared the entire 2016 election invalid — which members of The Resistance still count on for that all-important re-vote, seeing as Trump’s impeachment would leave them with President Pence.

“Obviously” invalid, you see. OK, let’s all retweet Dworkin and get that special election underway.

It’s legitimately scary how many people agree with Dworkin and think Hillary Clinton should just be “made” president since she won the popular vote. But please — pour 100 percent of your energy into trying to win 2016 retroactively rather than finding a decent candidate for 2020.

In the meantime, we’ll just leave this here:

