As Twitchy reported this week, special counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments against 13 Russian nationals for interfering with the 2016 presidential election.

There have been plenty of hot takes, most of them blaming Donald Trump for something that happened on Barack Obama’s watch. Perhaps the most scalding take, though, comes from “AM Joy” contributor Scott Dworkin, who on Friday declared the entire 2016 election invalid — which members of The Resistance still count on for that all-important re-vote, seeing as Trump’s impeachment would leave them with President Pence.

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

WRONG! The election was obviously invalid. And everything the Russians did should disqualify the invalid results. Americans deserve a #NewElection. Everyone who retweets this agrees. https://t.co/1zyVJmOrW6 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 16, 2018

“Obviously” invalid, you see. OK, let’s all retweet Dworkin and get that special election underway.

Everyone who quote tweets this thinks you talk to your toaster. https://t.co/QOoKxCxg5P — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 17, 2018

You CRACK ME UP!! Dude, really….my sides hurt and I have tears running down my face!#NeverChange https://t.co/I466QD2oxF — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) February 17, 2018

👇🏼 crazy dude. https://t.co/zDrn9KDrdA — (((Jason Rantz))) on AM 770 KTTH (@jasonrantz) February 17, 2018

Everyone who retweets this is a pissbaby. https://t.co/WcbYYNcE9h — Presidents Dave (@96amish) February 17, 2018

Are you high right now?? https://t.co/MpyZlXdjY6 — Chris Monley (@MU_CHRIS) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile on Earth-419 https://t.co/n0gKXXppsS — Shannon, obvious bot is obvious. (@stg3095) February 17, 2018

I don't think this guy knows how elections work in this country. https://t.co/OudCKytN2L — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) February 17, 2018

Still a bunch of 7-yr-olds yelling "Do over! Do over!" https://t.co/uAKuFU9U5h — Renna (@RennaW) February 17, 2018

Obama told me Russia wasn’t a threat. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/hPmcgMjmCs — BB (@MyManBlu) February 17, 2018

Or, and this is just a suggestion, you could reread the constitution (also known as the rule book), realize that there is no provision for a redo, and wait out the 4 year cycle, calmly boosting your next candidate. Or continue your tantrum. Whatevs. https://t.co/P0VMxbfYcG — Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) February 17, 2018

There's no constitutional provision for a revote, in no small part because the election isn't popular but decided by an elite EC. And here's your reminder that Scott takes 90% of donations to his cause and uses them to enrich himself and his colleagues https://t.co/iWkCZ3Y79P — Brennan P. Monaco (@Brennan) February 17, 2018

I just checked, and guess what! There's going to be a new election in 2020. It's like magic or something. https://t.co/4cPX6b56H8 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 17, 2018

It’s legitimately scary how many people agree with Dworkin and think Hillary Clinton should just be “made” president since she won the popular vote. But please — pour 100 percent of your energy into trying to win 2016 retroactively rather than finding a decent candidate for 2020.

In the meantime, we’ll just leave this here:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

