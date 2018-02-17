Protesters, including anarchists and antifa, were out in force at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Saturday to protest a speech on campus by Matthew Heimbach of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party.

TWP members entering today's event on the UT campus, #wate pic.twitter.com/Gx62VnrZbM — Mark Mellinger (@WATE_Mark) February 17, 2018

Protesters beginning to show up on campus ahead of Matthew Heimbach and the Traditionalist Worker Party visit. #WATE pic.twitter.com/vnrldS0AKn — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) February 17, 2018

We were proud to stand with comrades against Matthew Heimbach and the TWP today at University of Tennessee in Knoxville. No platform for fascists in Tennessee. Solidarity with our comrades who were arrested by the cops today for taking back our streets. pic.twitter.com/pYL5EpgrEm — Anarchist Black Cross Nashville (@NashvilleABC) February 17, 2018

Note that the members of Anarchist Black Cross Nashville expressed their solidarity with their comrades who were arrested by law enforcement. Judging from this clip from Fox News’ Matt Finn, progressive protesters weren’t happy with the presence of police on their campus either.

“COPS GET THE F*** OFF OUR CAMPUS” Student-led protests at the University of Tennesee today against ‘police and nazis’ as Matthew Heimbach set to speak. pic.twitter.com/f7mBMC3uxF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) February 17, 2018

While the University of Tennessee extended a warm welcome to Nazis, Knoxville pigs protected the said Nazis from the skies.

White supremacy is always at home in the US. pic.twitter.com/e0VYhhXxpP — Ništa (@commietantric) February 17, 2018

