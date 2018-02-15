We’ve seen plenty of sizzling takes on the Parkland, Fla., school massacre Wednesday, but this one is really managing to turn heads.

So let’s get this straight. A baby put up for adoption ended up being a school shooter, so … better be safe than sorry and abort? What?

The hottest. Hot enough to melt through Twitter itself.

It’s the only way to be sure.

You GUYS — LOL — you’re misinterpreting her tweet.

That doesn’t sound at all like the first tweet. What changed?

* * *

Update:

She’s still at it.

Let’s have a look: