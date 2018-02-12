It wasn’t that long ago that we wrote about Louis Farrakhan; the occasion was Talking Points Memo publishing a photo of then-Sen. Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan that hadn’t seen the light of day since 2005.

The “journalist” who had taken the shot of Obama and Farrakhan at a 2005 meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus had kept it under wraps, “because he believed it would have ‘made a difference’ to Obama’s political future.”

As for the Democratic lawmakers at that meeting who still serve in Congress, zero said they’d denounce Farrakhan when asked by The Daily Caller last week.

Now Farrakhan is in the news again, after a report in Friday’s Wall Street Journal by Jeryl Bier that recounts a 2013 dinner that included Farrakhan, Rep. Keith Ellison, and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani (as well as Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York and Andre Carson of Indiana).

Bier writes:

The Nation of Islam website documents the event, noting that Mr. Rouhani “hosted the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Muslim leaders from different Islamic communities and members of the U.S. Congress at a private meeting . . . at the One UN Hotel in Manhattan Sept. 24, 2013 across the street from the UN headquarters.” The Final Call, a Nation of Islam publication, added that “ Keith Ellison of Minnesota . . . participated in the dialogue” after dinner and includes photos of Messrs. Farrakhan and Ellison at the tables. The Michigan-based Islamic House of Wisdom also reported on the meeting, with additional photos.

If we can put up with a year of people warning about “normalizing” Donald Trump, can we please stop normalizing Louis Farrakhan, right now?

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, says the report is “extremely disturbing.”

Food for thought, considering Ellison is the deputy chair of the DNC.

P.S. For those who can stand it, here’s Farrakhan explaining why they kept that photo of him and Obama under wraps until after he was out of office.

