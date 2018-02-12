It wasn’t that long ago that we wrote about Louis Farrakhan; the occasion was Talking Points Memo publishing a photo of then-Sen. Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan that hadn’t seen the light of day since 2005.

The “journalist” who had taken the shot of Obama and Farrakhan at a 2005 meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus had kept it under wraps, “because he believed it would have ‘made a difference’ to Obama’s political future.”

As for the Democratic lawmakers at that meeting who still serve in Congress, zero said they’d denounce Farrakhan when asked by The Daily Caller last week.

Now Farrakhan is in the news again, after a report in Friday’s Wall Street Journal by Jeryl Bier that recounts a 2013 dinner that included Farrakhan, Rep. Keith Ellison, and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani (as well as Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York and Andre Carson of Indiana).

Top DNC official dined with Louis Farrakhan, Iranian president https://t.co/VybfnZKuod #FoxNews — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 12, 2018

Bier writes:

The Nation of Islam website documents the event, noting that Mr. Rouhani “hosted the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Muslim leaders from different Islamic communities and members of the U.S. Congress at a private meeting . . . at the One UN Hotel in Manhattan Sept. 24, 2013 across the street from the UN headquarters.” The Final Call, a Nation of Islam publication, added that “ Keith Ellison of Minnesota . . . participated in the dialogue” after dinner and includes photos of Messrs. Farrakhan and Ellison at the tables. The Michigan-based Islamic House of Wisdom also reported on the meeting, with additional photos.

If we can put up with a year of people warning about “normalizing” Donald Trump, can we please stop normalizing Louis Farrakhan, right now?

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, says the report is “extremely disturbing.”

1/5 Still gathering information about this mtg. Based on what we know, its extremely disturbing that Dem reps or members of any political group would attend a session hosted by hatemongers. https://t.co/LIlMXNyQev — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 12, 2018

2/5 Yes, it may have been an "official" event org by Iran govt. However, this is one of the most repressive & aggressive regimes in world, a govt that specializes in state-sponsored #antisemitism, regularly commits #humanrights violations and actively engages in #terror. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 12, 2018

3/5 Iranian officials have perfected the use of PR as a cover for repression & violence. Just ask the peaceful protesters across Iran arrested & assaulted by thugs dispatched by Rouhani govt. American elected reps should not allow themselves to be manipulated by the regime. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 12, 2018

4/5 Yes, there may have been many ppl there but the presence of Louis Farrakhan should have been a red flag. He is an unrepentant anti-Semite who has said Jews are Satanic & responsible for 9/11. Don't take my word for it. Read his own words here https://t.co/l4Wevd2RgF — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 12, 2018

5/5 Some of those who attended have repudiated Farrakhan & his intolerance in the past. They should do so again. They owe it to their constituents + Jewish community to explain their rationale and remind the world that there is no statue of limitations on standing up to hate. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 12, 2018

Food for thought, considering Ellison is the deputy chair of the DNC.

Hopefully this late, comically insufficient thread is just the beginning, and @ADL_National website will have a full writeup of anti-Semites making inroads into mainstream Democratic circles and Jonathan will talk about Danny Davis and Keith Ellison. To start. https://t.co/mcx8H9SB3K — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 12, 2018

Not only did Ellison, Carson & Meeks meet w/Farrakhan & Rouhani (President of Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world) in 2013, Ellison & Carson met w/Farrakhan again in 2015 Ellison lied when he said in '06 that he cut ties w/Farrakhan https://t.co/ZasKB6dGKv — RJC (@RJC) February 12, 2018

Sad knowing that beyond the Free Beacon and some conservative websites reposting it, this story won’t get any traction in the MSM Also, you’re a pig, @keithellison https://t.co/xfuKvjGLqL — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 12, 2018

P.S. For those who can stand it, here’s Farrakhan explaining why they kept that photo of him and Obama under wraps until after he was out of office.

A message for those wondering why I chose not to release the photo I took with former President Barack Obama. Watch more: https://t.co/tny321U2Px pic.twitter.com/ixhwe6IvVq — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) January 28, 2018

