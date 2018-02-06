Actually, it’s been kind of fun (and infuriating) to watch the narrative about Hillary Clinton’s election loss and Russian meddling evolve. At first, everyone was claiming Russia “hacked” the election, with Jill Stein wondering aloud if Russian agents had sneaked floppy disks into polling places and reprogrammed voting machines.

Months later, it turns out that Americans were influenced by Russian ads on Facebook, such as the coloring pages of Bernie Sanders in a Speedo doing muscle poses and Hillary arm-wrestling Jesus.

By now, of course, Robert Mueller was to have had President Trump impeached with proof his campaign colluded with Vladimir Putin, but while we wait for that, it looks like Senate Democrats are going to pull a stunt Tuesday night to make sure the Russia narrative stays alive, regardless of its merits.

Inbox: A group of Senate Democrats will take to the Senate floor on Tuesday evening to call on Republicans to defend our democracy against attacks by foreign adversaries with a renewed focus on important questions about Russian meddling and our government’s response. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2018

Wow, that sounds like something the Obama administration should have dealt with … BEFORE the 2016 election.

Remind me. Who was the commander-in-chief while this devastating attack on our country was unfolding? — Sweetened Beverage Recovery Fee (@jasonelevation) February 6, 2018

Who was POTUS when this supposed meddling took place?

Who was POTUS when he was warned that Russia is our number one Geo-Political foe? https://t.co/JmmJf4megY — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) February 6, 2018

"renewed focus on important questions" sounds suspiciously like "Let's focus on anything that makes Trump look bad and ignore our own transgressions." https://t.co/zk4VAWDzFR — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 6, 2018

The less evidence there is of any significant impact from Russian meddling there is, the more Democrats scream about it. The real reason for meddling in the first place was to sow discontent, and it seems the Democrats are hell-bent on helping the Russians to succeed. https://t.co/z0v5N8wlIF — Theodore (@RefDemo) February 6, 2018

Exciting new addition to the party's agenda https://t.co/mLhnyJrPcV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 6, 2018

Russia, Russia, Russia! What a platform! That and booing pay raises, bonuses, and tax cuts will really help in the midterms.

But it sort of sounds like the ones using foreign sources to meddle in the election were Democrats themselves. https://t.co/aPqE3wBxeK — ARGLE BARGLE BLAH BLAH BLAH (@corrcomm) February 6, 2018

"Foreign adversaries" — yeah, like Christopher Steele and the British spooks at MI6. https://t.co/CeeP79Vt9d — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) February 6, 2018

NICE… Finally my party will take on the meddling of a former British spy into the U.S. election done so with the help of Russian meddling by spreading disinformation from them against a party nominee. This certainly needs more exposure. https://t.co/AZMRUHtpGx — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 6, 2018

So they're going to call out themselves & #HillaryClinton for hiring a foreign agent to use #RussianPopaganda complied into a #FakeDossier used to illegally get a FISA warrant to spy on the opposition party's candidate, then attempt a coup to unseat a duly elected @POTUS? Cool. https://t.co/WiFTnm7lqw — Sir Deplorable (@SirYussly) February 6, 2018

“Russia attacked our democracy with FB ads. The majority were not about the election, and still the majority were shown after the election, and even more were never seen by anyone. Americans are idiots who do whatever commercials tell them!” — Senate Demshttps://t.co/u3Jn5oe3ZY — 🏆 (@ImaW1nn3r) February 6, 2018

I hope they list the "attacks" on our democracy because I'm so sick of this empty rhetoric. What exactly was attacked?

So far all I've seen is the Clinton campaign used Russian rumors to leak to the press. https://t.co/TkPAXa8Ce4 — PHX Mom (@tifmcclure) February 6, 2018

Are they going to make any direct proposals or is this going to be another one of those sit-in deals? https://t.co/zelH8xSH9E — Kyle Baxter (@kbaxter) February 6, 2018

Umm do they a law to propose or is this just a political stunt with no practical purpose? (I have a guess) https://t.co/mfNi2kRWIf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 6, 2018

They are good at showboating. Sort of makes up for them having no ability to work with Republicans. https://t.co/uqOzf8pzVA — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 6, 2018

Will they also finally do something about the fluoride in the water and that gosh darned devil music like the "Beatles" and "Elvis?!" https://t.co/bSKzMYJRnZ — Notorious Augusto P (@GenAugustoP) February 6, 2018

