California Rep. Ted Lieu assuredly thinks he was right when he called the GOP’s memo on alleged FISA court abuses not only a nothing burger but “nothing ketchup,” which certainly didn’t align with the abject panic on the part of Rep. Adam Schiff and many in the media that release of the memo would undermine America’s intelligence community (hello Andrea Mitchell) and perhaps even place agents in danger.

Now that everyone’s had a chance to settle down, read the memo, and drop the crying about the FBI being under attack, it’s time for the Democrats’ counter-memo to come out, once President Trump has had a chance to review it for declassification.

Funny … we haven’t heard a single objection yet from the media about the dangers this memo poses. In fact, Lieu says this one gives him the feeling of warm milk and cookies.

As a Judiciary Cmte Member, I read the Dem #FISA memo again & memorized the relevant parts. You know that happy feeling when having warm milk & cookies? That's how I feel knowing @realDonaldTrump will be briefed on the #DemocraticMemo. And it certainly won't be how he will feel. https://t.co/w1SwdETscM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 6, 2018

Hang on now … is that happy feeling you get with warm milk and cookies comparable to proving Trump colluded with Russia? Because we know that’s what a lot of people are hoping for, and we’re getting a little tired of waiting for evidence to that effect.

Let’s get on record some people who think Trump won’t release the Democrats’ memo publically:

He won't release it either. He wants to take down the Democratic Party. He doesn't want to do anything that might clear up all the FAKE garbage that Nunes put out there. https://t.co/H0kmPVZHPk — chris marshall (@dbcdthumper5) February 6, 2018

He will block the release most likely. Dotard don the usurper is a criminal. Why do all of you act so complacent, call him a criminal and call for him to resign. https://t.co/ih2MPVQWtp — Jonathan Clary (@GargantuaX1) February 6, 2018

Yes, if Trump does his usual obstruction BS, I can see an appointed Dem reading significant sections on the floor. https://t.co/V7iNp3nnN3 — Barend Hamm PhD (@Bareham2016) February 6, 2018

Obstruction B.S.? Republicans on the committee voted unanimously in favor with the Democrats to release their memo, and we’d wager most behind the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign would prefer everything be made public — just not leaked to the press.

It will not likely see the light of day, because Trump will be unwilling to allow anything to contradict his absurd narrative, where he has control over the release over the contradictory narrative. https://t.co/5Dm14IvySn — gary auerbach (@gauerbach) February 6, 2018

He will either recuse to OK it or redact everything. https://t.co/srKxnUkDdp — The Elephant Watcher (@ElephantWatcher) February 6, 2018

Bet he finds away to not release memo because it would put intel operations in jeopardy or he releases it with 95% redacted. https://t.co/IahVHz8rUg — Marc Koppelman (@Trumpsadisaster) February 6, 2018

Agree with this, however probably not best to spike the football on the 20 yard line. He’s not releasing it, so then what?! https://t.co/rcvL7KUZdK — Dennis (@ptguy2001) February 6, 2018

And if dumpy denies it?

It that then a constitutional crisis?

Or is that just another nail in his obstruction coffin? I would be ok with that, really something needs to happen very quickly. https://t.co/OYxcYnhmNW — Din Ese 📎 (@dinhi45) February 6, 2018

C’mon … we know Rep. Lieu can hype up this thing better than that for the “fans.”

Related:

Rep. Ted Lieu doubles down, says FISA memo is … ‘nothing ketchup’?

Setting expectations: Rep. Ted Lieu says the Nunes FISA memo is like Al Capone’s vault