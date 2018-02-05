You might remember that when the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the Republican memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Department of Justice, the vote passed along party lines — in other words, Democrats voted against releasing Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo, but Republicans had the majority to get it done.

The committee met again today and voted to release the counter-memo authored by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, and this time the vote was unanimous.

BREAKING: House intelligence panel votes to make classified Democratic memo public; now goes to Trump. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2018

JUST NOW: Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on House Intel. Committee, said the committee voted to release the Democrats' response to the Nunes memo. Schiff says vote was unanimous. — Timothy Ryan (@tjryan93) February 5, 2018

NEW: Rep. Jim Himes, leaving a closed mtg of House Intel Cmte, says panel voted unanimously to send the Dem. memo to WH per @mikememoli — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 5, 2018

Voted unanimously, huh? Good to see some bipartisanship at last.

Nunes and his Republican colleagues on the Intel Committee vote unanimously in favor of releasing the Democrat's version of the memo. Safe to assume that the FNM will not spend much time mentioning that fact.https://t.co/KdcPnEuQXT — Banky1974 (@Banky1974) February 6, 2018

Republicans vote unanimously to release Democrat's memo. Democrats voted unanimously NOT to release Republican memo. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 5, 2018

kinda tells you something…. https://t.co/Qo2D4s14ly — Dennis E Lohouse,CFA (@delohouse) February 5, 2018

Like we all said. Now WHO is the party FOR transparency? https://t.co/MXXjJd5I3j — Chris Squires (@chris_squires19) February 5, 2018

Clearly shows who the partisan hacks are. https://t.co/LRwrtOrn8q — Brad L Horton (@BradLHorton) February 5, 2018

Is there a significant difference between GOP and Dems when it comes to We The People's right to know? You decide. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/y9bQK0OhsK — Larry Sass (@VaLarry1200) February 5, 2018

Looks like something @jaketapper would tweet if it was the other way around…. https://t.co/ao4G91NFPR — JC (@brewpackred) February 5, 2018

