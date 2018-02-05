You might remember that when the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the Republican memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Department of Justice, the vote passed along party lines — in other words, Democrats voted against releasing Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo, but Republicans had the majority to get it done.

The committee met again today and voted to release the counter-memo authored by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, and this time the vote was unanimous.

Voted unanimously, huh? Good to see some bipartisanship at last.

