We think Sen. Lindsey Graham is optimistic about the White House immigration framework laid out Thursday in a conference call, but it’s a little hard to tell from his tweet, which looks like an effort to get a hashtag going.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2018
unclear if he's tryna help or what https://t.co/JwwEpkCfzE
— Christine (@cmdeb) January 25, 2018
It looks like he’s trying to help. It also looks like a lot of other things.
what does this mean https://t.co/c15w4j6y1b
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 25, 2018
is this a math equation https://t.co/Gfl13VwwkA
— Hella Tight O. Hilton (@shani_o) January 25, 2018
computer, show me what just happened to the president, but in math https://t.co/8l24IusGK0
— Sam Thielman (@samthielman) January 25, 2018
Is this a hashtag or a math problem https://t.co/a2ezxH0Gmx
— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 26, 2018
I think it's meant to be a fraction. https://t.co/b0XSs3mng1
— Mike Kalenderian (@ItsMikeKay) January 25, 2018
I took 4 semesters of calculus in college. This one must have been in linear algebra. https://t.co/14xfD2v1Zz
— Matt Lanza ⛄️ (@mattlanza) January 25, 2018
He’s saying that TRUMP is now divided by Dreamers? With a hashtag? Can someone decipher this? https://t.co/TUqAwxpJLJ
— Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) January 25, 2018
Trump over Dreamers. Tells you everything you need to know about this plan. https://t.co/6yoL1syJQp
— People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 25, 2018
The TRUMP name on a platform being propped up by illegal immigrants?
I'm not sure you could sum up Trump's real estate businesses any more succinctly. https://t.co/Q8U8agyPoT
— Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) January 25, 2018
I see what you're doing here, Lindsey. Trump crushing Dreamers under his enormous bulk seems about right. https://t.co/yD2HB8Mlo3
— Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) January 25, 2018
dude, this is weird https://t.co/i3Ef2BvwOy
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 25, 2018
I am so confused. What does this even mean?!https://t.co/8XMakiTaLL
— Dhaval Patel (@DhavaliLama) January 25, 2018
This is… unusual. https://t.co/gcy0aSz3JU
— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) January 25, 2018
What is this? A rebus? Pound Trump Divided by Dreamers? https://t.co/M2ljVFvsct
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 25, 2018
is that line supposed to be the wall https://t.co/QsQGJoKDvW
— Benjamin 😎 Korman (@benjaminkorman) January 25, 2018
Narrator: That's not how hashtags work. https://t.co/WdBYi2Hti5
— Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) January 25, 2018
i know old people don't know how hashtags work but they usually don't show that with a meme
bravo lindsey 👏👏👏 https://t.co/y6O9msnBnF
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 25, 2018
It's a little early to have moved up to hard liquor if you ask me. https://t.co/hiDmTcbhhT
— Chumbucket (@ObiWanKodos) January 25, 2018
LINDSEY R U ON GLUE https://t.co/HhaKBkhFb5
— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 25, 2018
Is it possible that you will apologise for this tweet? Some intern is tipsy and getting crazy with your account. https://t.co/C2vS2m13tJ
— MsCole (@bimzycole) January 25, 2018
He's been hittin' the booze again https://t.co/dhyFzD4BTe
— A Secret Society Unto Myself 🚣🐙🌊 (@twynklebat) January 25, 2018
idk what this means, but it's gold so Trump might like it https://t.co/464DFayhU9
— 🌮TacoExpress🌮 (@962Madness) January 25, 2018
Actually, there was a follow-up tweet that clarifies things a little …
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2018
Something tells us #TRUMPDreamers isn’t gonna fly on either side of the aisle, but we’ll keep an eye out to see if it trends.