We think Sen. Lindsey Graham is optimistic about the White House immigration framework laid out Thursday in a conference call, but it’s a little hard to tell from his tweet, which looks like an effort to get a hashtag going.

It looks like he’s trying to help. It also looks like a lot of other things.

Trending

Actually, there was a follow-up tweet that clarifies things a little …

Something tells us #TRUMPDreamers isn’t gonna fly on either side of the aisle, but we’ll keep an eye out to see if it trends.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TrumpDreamershashtagimmigrationLindsey Graham