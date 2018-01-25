We think Sen. Lindsey Graham is optimistic about the White House immigration framework laid out Thursday in a conference call, but it’s a little hard to tell from his tweet, which looks like an effort to get a hashtag going.

unclear if he's tryna help or what https://t.co/JwwEpkCfzE — Christine (@cmdeb) January 25, 2018

It looks like he’s trying to help. It also looks like a lot of other things.

what does this mean https://t.co/c15w4j6y1b — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 25, 2018

is this a math equation https://t.co/Gfl13VwwkA — Hella Tight O. Hilton (@shani_o) January 25, 2018

computer, show me what just happened to the president, but in math https://t.co/8l24IusGK0 — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) January 25, 2018

Is this a hashtag or a math problem https://t.co/a2ezxH0Gmx — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 26, 2018

I think it's meant to be a fraction. https://t.co/b0XSs3mng1 — Mike Kalenderian (@ItsMikeKay) January 25, 2018

I took 4 semesters of calculus in college. This one must have been in linear algebra. https://t.co/14xfD2v1Zz — Matt Lanza ⛄️ (@mattlanza) January 25, 2018

He’s saying that TRUMP is now divided by Dreamers? With a hashtag? Can someone decipher this? https://t.co/TUqAwxpJLJ — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) January 25, 2018

Trump over Dreamers. Tells you everything you need to know about this plan. https://t.co/6yoL1syJQp — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 25, 2018

The TRUMP name on a platform being propped up by illegal immigrants? I'm not sure you could sum up Trump's real estate businesses any more succinctly. https://t.co/Q8U8agyPoT — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) January 25, 2018

I see what you're doing here, Lindsey. Trump crushing Dreamers under his enormous bulk seems about right. https://t.co/yD2HB8Mlo3 — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) January 25, 2018

dude, this is weird https://t.co/i3Ef2BvwOy — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 25, 2018

I am so confused. What does this even mean?!https://t.co/8XMakiTaLL — Dhaval Patel (@DhavaliLama) January 25, 2018

What is this? A rebus? Pound Trump Divided by Dreamers? https://t.co/M2ljVFvsct — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 25, 2018

is that line supposed to be the wall https://t.co/QsQGJoKDvW — Benjamin 😎 Korman (@benjaminkorman) January 25, 2018

Narrator: That's not how hashtags work. https://t.co/WdBYi2Hti5 — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) January 25, 2018

i know old people don't know how hashtags work but they usually don't show that with a meme bravo lindsey 👏👏👏 https://t.co/y6O9msnBnF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 25, 2018

It's a little early to have moved up to hard liquor if you ask me. https://t.co/hiDmTcbhhT — Chumbucket (@ObiWanKodos) January 25, 2018

LINDSEY R U ON GLUE https://t.co/HhaKBkhFb5 — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 25, 2018

Is it possible that you will apologise for this tweet? Some intern is tipsy and getting crazy with your account. https://t.co/C2vS2m13tJ — MsCole (@bimzycole) January 25, 2018

He's been hittin' the booze again https://t.co/dhyFzD4BTe — A Secret Society Unto Myself 🚣🐙🌊 (@twynklebat) January 25, 2018

idk what this means, but it's gold so Trump might like it https://t.co/464DFayhU9 — 🌮TacoExpress🌮 (@962Madness) January 25, 2018

Actually, there was a follow-up tweet that clarifies things a little …

Something tells us #TRUMPDreamers isn’t gonna fly on either side of the aisle, but we’ll keep an eye out to see if it trends.