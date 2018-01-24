Yeah, so … James Comey.

We know the media loved the guy; they trailed him in a helicopter on his last day of work to make sure he got home safely and reassuringly reported that a little neighbor girl brought him chocolate chip cookies to cheer him up.

Then there were the hearings — then silence — and then the tweets.

He posts not selfies but photos of the back of his head for some reason. He subtweets President Trump with quotes, both famous and obscure. And now he’s quoting himself.

Russia threat should unite us, not divide us: “It’s not about Republicans or Democrats. They’re coming after America, which I hope we all love equally… And they will be back, because we remain…that shining city on the hill, and they don’t like it. “ Me (Senate Intel 6/8/17) — James Comey (@Comey) January 25, 2018

We think Buck Sexton speaks for many of us.

Not exactly confidence inspiring that the guy who was running the FBI for 4 years is actually a huge weirdo with no self-awareness — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 25, 2018

Yeah.

James Comey has been quoting world-renowned philosophers and theologians in all of his tweets and he just legit quoted himself?? #powermovesonly? https://t.co/OclcO3OMPE — Hannah Flynn (@hb_flynn) January 25, 2018

Did he really just quote himself? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GHCzbalgI9 — Josh Dovenbarger (@JoshDovenbarger) January 25, 2018

Did….Did you just quote yourself dawg? https://t.co/ycORj2FID5 — Big Meechio Kaku (@TwanTargaryen) January 25, 2018

OMG

Stop it https://t.co/6eHEqt4JWo — jane bardoe (@justjudee) January 25, 2018

This dude really out here quoting himself and taking the moral high ground… smdh https://t.co/7qFcRnAe3o — Gipsy Danger (@theoscman) January 25, 2018

Better move would've been to have someone else post this quote, then quote-tweet adding "it me"https://t.co/kIp76kX8fH — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 25, 2018

"I'm amazing and created this twitter account primarily to glorify myself. I have important and profound things to say, and you should retweet me". -Me https://t.co/vHIt9GHNhW — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) January 25, 2018

Quoting yourself un-ironically should obviously gather the support of all the American people. – Me (today) https://t.co/qj4EiqJuWR — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) January 25, 2018

“James Comey is one weird dude.” -Me https://t.co/matfH2ad1p — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 25, 2018

"'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.' — Wayne Gretzky" — Michael Scott https://t.co/vyatZTtblo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2018

But speaking of Russia …

Why didn't you inform congressional oversight for eight months after you began the July 2016 counterintelligence investigation? "Because of the sensitivity of the matter"… You (House Intel 3/20/17) https://t.co/8pqd1Czr5s — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 25, 2018

Shoulda said something, bruh. https://t.co/tmr0hlyajW — April aka RandomRedCat 🌊🦌🤖🐏 (@lirpalomina) January 25, 2018