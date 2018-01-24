Yeah, so … James Comey.

We know the media loved the guy; they trailed him in a helicopter on his last day of work to make sure he got home safely and reassuringly reported that a little neighbor girl brought him chocolate chip cookies to cheer him up.

Then there were the hearings — then silence — and then the tweets.

He posts not selfies but photos of the back of his head for some reason. He subtweets President Trump with quotes, both famous and obscure. And now he’s quoting himself.

We think Buck Sexton speaks for many of us.

Yeah.

Trending

But speaking of Russia …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextonJames Comey