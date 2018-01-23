Now This News is hosting a live town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night regarding health care and how to fix it.

We’re live with @SenSanders for a groundbreaking town hall event to discuss how to fix health care in the United States. Watch along as Bernie answers your questions on Medicare for All! https://t.co/iqcu2lOlWJ pic.twitter.com/SPA2wrPiON — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 24, 2018

Medicare for all? It sounds like Sanders has already found his fix without taking any questions. But plenty of people are asking the same question: wasn’t the U.S. health care system already fixed back in 2010?

Fix healthcare? What’s wrong with it? https://t.co/YzP2nTCdm4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2018

I thought it was fixed eight or so years ago? — William P. Knabe (@WKnabe) January 24, 2018

Fix healthcare? I was told we fixed heathcare in 2010 after the ACA passed https://t.co/wCV0aUzRta — Joe S (@JosephS2424) January 24, 2018

Wait!

Healthcare is broken?

I thought Obamacare "cured" all ills. — Patrick McBride (@antonzilwicky54) January 24, 2018

The anointed one assured us deplorables numerous times that the system wasn’t broken. — Tom Lopez (@T_J_Lo) January 24, 2018

I thought Obamacare fixed everything? That’s weird… — Olin Blackwell (@OlinBlackwell61) January 24, 2018

You dumbasses have "fixed" healthcare quite enough already. https://t.co/yAyF2zNuwU — T.Eff.D (@TeffD22) January 24, 2018

Straightforward from here:

1) Health insurance is expensive and some people are priced out of market 2) Pass ACA promising to bring down prices with increased regulation 3) ppl lose plans they liked and prices keep rising 4) declare need to fix problems in 1 & 3 5) medicare for all https://t.co/Y7czPT278X — Josh Perry | 336 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) January 24, 2018

Great pic of the Bernmeister here.. This is exactly how he looks when he starts ranting about how Soros is speaking to him from his microwave https://t.co/arZFVatr3e — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) January 24, 2018

The picture selected for Bernie Sanders is perfect: an old crazy guy about to yell at dirty rotten kids to get off his second mansion's yard right before offering advice on starting a Marxist revolution.https://t.co/mribjvvCLk — Xchixm (@xchixm) January 24, 2018

FREE TAPIOCA PUDDING CUPS FOR ALL — Sam Ellenburg (@ellenburg_sam) January 24, 2018

If I want to hear fairy tales from a senile old grump I'll visit a nursing home, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NVfCKQlxNX — klarson (@kglarson) January 24, 2018

Alert me when he starts talking about how he plans it pay for #MedicareForAll — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 24, 2018

Yep, he’s running.

"We have the momentum, but we're not going to win this fight unless all of us are actively involved. Unless we stand up. Unless we fight back. Unless we make sure every American recognizes health care is a right, not a privilege." — @SenSanders #MedicareForAll — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 24, 2018

